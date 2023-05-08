Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2023) - LBank, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is thrilled to announce the listing of Joseon Mun (JSM), the official national currency of Joseon, the world's first legally recognized cyber nation-state. As an exchange that values innovation and progress, LBank is dedicated to offering its users access to the most forward-thinking and transformative digital assets, and JSM is a prime example of such an asset.

Joseon represents a bold step forward in the integration of technology and governance, providing a conducive environment where novel ideas, technological advancements, and creative solutions can thrive without being hindered by traditional regulatory obstacles.

Joseon's vision is to break down the barriers imposed by conventional regulations and establish a regulatory framework that encourages cooperation, exploration, and development in the digital world. As a sovereign nation-state, Joseon has the authority to create its own regulatory ecosystem that promotes innovation and enables a seamless digital experience. Joseon serves as a sanctuary for groundbreaking ideas and technological developments, free from the restrictions of conventional regulation.





Key Features of Joseon:

Adaptive Regulatory Framework: Joseon's approach to regulation is dynamic and flexible, fostering an environment that is conducive to innovation and progress.





The Concept of Denizenship: Joseon offers "Denizenship," a distinctive form of corporate entity that is limited to one shareholder, allowing individuals to distinguish their actions from those of the Denizen.





The Joseon Mun (JSM): JSM is Joseon's national fiat currency, built on blockchain technology. JSM functions as a foreign currency in specific jurisdictions while enjoying the benefits of blockchain's transparency and security.

LBank is honored to be among the first platforms to list JSM, the currency of Joseon. As a reputable and dependable cryptocurrency exchange, LBank is committed to delivering a smooth and secure trading experience to its users. The state-of-the-art trading tools, stringent security protocols, and round-the-clock customer support make LBank the perfect choice for trading JSM and other digital currencies.

LBank Exchange is enthusiastic about supporting Joseon's growth and its visionary mission to create a better and more interconnected future. By listing JSM on LBank, LBank Exchange contributes to the expansion of the Joseon community and empower its users to participate in this groundbreaking journey.

About Joseon

Joseon is the world's first legally recognized cyber nation-state, rooted in a rich historical legacy as the successor state to the Joseon Empire founded in 1392. Joseon's mission is to eliminate regulatory barriers and foster a non-burdensome environment that nurtures creativity, disruptive ideas, and technological innovation in cyberspace. As a recognized nation-state, Joseon offers unique "Denizenship" to individuals worldwide and has issued its own blockchain-based national fiat currency, the Joseon Mun (JSM). Joseon is dedicated to building a better, more connected future by bridging the gap between technology and regulation.

About JSM Token

Joseon Mun (JSM) is Joseon's fiat currency. As the official currency of Joseon, it can be utilized for all government transactions, as well as public and private transactions within the jurisdiction of Joseon. The blockchain will provide transparency and security for all transactions involving JSM, ensuring a high level of trust and reliability in the currency.

Based on ERC-20, JSM has a total supply of 2.4 trillion (i.e., 2,400,000,000,000) tokens, of which 20% is provided for government, 5% is allocated to Joseon officials, 10% is provided for coin issuance, and the remaining 65% is allocated to Joseon Ministry of Patronage, which will provide funding to companies domiciled in Joseon upon evaluation by both the Ministry of Patronage and the Ministry of Sovereign Wealth.

JSM token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on May 10, 2023, investors who are interested in Joseon can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

