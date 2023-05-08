Carmichael, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2023) - No-code app platform Hipporello, which started its journey by building Power-Ups for Trello, has recently raised $1.8 million in seed funding from ScaleX, Atlassian Ventures, the Technology Development Foundation of Turkey (TTGV1 Co-Investment Fund) and Degerhan Usluel. Its total investment to date has increased to $2.55 million, with a pre-seed investment of $750k in September 2020 from Atlassian Ventures and ScaleX. Hipporello plans to invest the new capital in marketing and sales activities with the aim to strengthen its market position.





Hipporello closes $1.8M Seed Funding round

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global business process management (BPM) market is projected to grow. Given the expected growth of the BPM market and with over 2 million teams using Trello each month, Hipporello wants to be a significant contributor to the Trello marketplace, by adding process management to its task management functionalities.

Hipporello is a business process solutions platform that allows SMBs to manage and create many business processes in Trello. With Hipporello Power-Ups, businesses can handle a variety of operations such as recruiting, receiving, and processing requests from customers without switching platforms.

"Hipporello has an exciting vision for the future of work. With its no-code Power-Up development infrastructure, Hipporello enables Trello users to easily create and customize digital journeys on Trello," said Sarah Hughes, Head of Corporate Development at Atlassian.

Today, Hipporello is used in 105 countries with the highest proportion of users in the US. It allows companies to use no-code web applications within Trello, helping businesses to become more productive and flexible. General Partner of ScaleX, Berkay Mollamustafaoglu said: "Hipporello is at the forefront of the growing developer trend and the increasing emphasis on operational efficiency in the wake of the pandemic, which accelerated digital transformation. The company enables teams to quickly improve their operations by rapidly creating internal apps and workflows over Trello. Hipporello is well-positioned to shape the future of internal and external tools in the business world and the way developers work."

The Trello use cases Hipporello addresses with its Power-Ups include enabling a service desk, an applicant tracking system, an online knowledge base, and an approval management system. Hipporello enables users to receive information and communicate with stakeholders from Trello while accelerating business processes with automation.

"As companies move forward in their digital transformation journeys, software for business process management is becoming more strategic and prevalent. With our innovative Power-Ups, built on a no-code infrastructure, we hope to enable all Trello users to become citizen developers. This will help teams increase their footprints across Trello to create greater efficiencies," said Mustafa Sener, Founder & CEO of Hipporello.

With its powerful no-code application builder, Hipporello allows teams to build Trello Power-Ups rapidly. It aims to increase business efficiency of companies, allowing companies to manage business processes all on Trello.

For information: Mustafa Sener | hello@hipporello.com |.

