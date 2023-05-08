Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2023) - Palladium One Mining (TSXV: PDM) (FSE: 7N11) (OTCQB: NKORF) ("Palladium One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, in connection with the Company's recently completed acquisition of MetalCorp Limited ("MetalCorp") by way of statutory plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario), the Company intends to delist the common shares in the capital of MetalCorp from the TSX Venture Exchange, effective at the close of business on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

About Palladium One

Palladium One Mining Inc. (TSXV: PDM) is focused on discovering environmentally and socially conscious Metals for Green Transportation. A Canadian mineral exploration and development company, Palladium One is targeting district scale, platinum-group-element (PGE)-copper-nickel deposits in Canada and Finland. The Läntinen Koillismaa (LK) Project in north-central Finland, is a PGE-copper-nickel project that has existing NI43-101 Mineral Resources, while both the Tyko and Canalask high-grade nickel-copper projects are located in Ontario and the Yukon, Canada, respectively. Follow Palladium One on LinkedIn, Twitter, and at www.palladiumoneinc.com.

