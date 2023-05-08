Cloud DX Inc.: Cloud DX Will Report Fiscal 2022 Results and Hold Earnings Call on May 15, 2023

The Company expects the recently announced Management Cease Trade Order will be lifted immediately after reporting year-end financial results.

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2023 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), will post its FY2022 financial results after market open on Monday May 15, 2023.

At 2:00 pm EDT that same day CEO Robert Kaul will host an online Earnings Call to discuss financial results to December 31, 2022 as well as recent events of interest to investors.

"Cloud DX is looking forward to announcing and discussing a full recap of FY2022 financials and progress towards strategic goals in 2023. We will also address the causes for the delay in reporting year-end 2022 results, the status of recent financing activities, acceleration of sales in 2023 and continued evidence of patient and provider satisfaction" mentioned Mr. Kaul.

What | Cloud DX FY2022 Earnings Call

When | Monday, May 15, 2023

Time | 11:00 am PST / 2:00 pm EST

Registration | Click here

Within twenty-four hours after the webinar, a video of the call will be available on the company's YouTube page.

About Cloud DX

Accelerating digital healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources.

Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, 2022 Top Innovator by Canadian Business, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company"World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." Cloud DX is an exclusive virtual care partner to Medtronic Canada, Teladoc Health Canada, and Equitable Life of Canada.



For more information on Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX), please visit www.clouddx.com and see the Cloud DX Investor Site.

Social Links:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CloudDX

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/clouddxinc/

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/cloud-dx/

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cloud.dx/

For media inquiries please contact:

Cloud DX Marketing

888-543-0944

marketing@clouddx.com

For investor inquiries please contact:

Jay Bedard

Cloud DX Investor Relations

647-881-8418

jay.bedard@clouddx.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release. In particular, this news release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning the Offering, including the terms of the Offering, the completion of the Offering, the estimated closing date and the anticipated use of proceeds, as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions.

Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Corporation has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, information concerning the receipt of approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and the use of proceeds.

Although management of the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Cloud DX Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/753559/Cloud-DX-Will-Report-Fiscal-2022-Results-and-Hold-Earnings-Call-on-May-15-2023