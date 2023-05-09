Boutique Senior Living Fund: Illinois-Based Debt Real Estate Investing Fund BSLF Unlocks Unique Opportunity for Investors While Improving Quality of Life For Hundreds of Elderly Adults

CRYSTAL LAKE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2023 / Boutique Senior Living Fund (BSLF) is a Real Estate Debt Fund Reg D 506(c) focused on lending money to real estate assets within the senior living sector, primarily in the Midwest.

According to studies, 10,000 baby boomers turn 65 years old every single day. As that pace continues, there will be nearly 80 million American adults aging into senior citizenship within the next decade. The number of aging seniors has doubled since 2000, creating an unresolved care gap for a huge population of Americans. With this problem in mind, BSLF unlocks an investment opportunity while creating better care options for America's senior citizens.

Brandon Schwab, Founder and General Partner of BSLF has been working in the real estate market for decades and linked his real estate career experience to his heart with BSLF.

"Every American knows the ache of worrying about a beloved older family member who's being cared for by a large, cold, assisted-living facility. Sadly, older folks decline quickly in these depressing settings," CEO Schwab shares.



BSLF was born out of Schwab's urgency to provide warm, family-quality care for seniors after his own family's tragedy. Over the past 8 years, Schwab's senior living operating company, Shepherd Premier Senior Living (SPSL), has grown to seven boutique senior living homes with 10-16 assisted living beds each. These homes proudly offer a much more ideal resident care ratio of 1:5-8 vs 1:20-30 at big box senior living facilities.

BSLF is working to extract value out of existing, but under-performing senior living homes, and then subsequently overhaul those homes and implement better processes to provide industry-leading care via SPSL.

BSLF has recently received overwhelming interest from prospective individual investors, family offices, and institutional investors who all feel moved by the BSLF mission and excited by the impressive financial projections. Their model allows investors to take comfort in secure real estate-based investments.

Over Q1 of this year, BSLF went through a complete rebrand with NYC-based branding consultancy AOK Group to better define their mission. BSLF is equal parts unique financial opportunity for investors and a passionate movement to help our beloved American seniors. Schwab's vision links caring family values with the kind of growth mindset that characterizes the big American Dream.

BSLF is excited to announce that they are raising $75M to loan money on 300 real estate assets over the next decade. The fund is currently raising the first of three $25M dollar funds, with Fund I targeting a 15.2% Internal Rate of Return (IRR) for investors. With the senior population set to double within the next decade, BSLF's real estate-focused lending model presents an exciting opportunity for investors looking to support the care of America's seniors while achieving solid financial returns.

