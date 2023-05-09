

Sengkang-Punggol LRT

TOKYO, May 9, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has received a follow-up order from Singapore's Land Transport Authority (LTA) for an additional 8 two-car trains (16 cars) for the Automated Guideway Transit (AGT)(1) used on the Sengkang Punggol Light Rapid Transit (SPLRT)(2) network. The additional order, which was received jointly with MHI's regional subsidiary Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (MHI-AP), is part of the project to enhance the SPLRT's capacity received in January 2022(3).The specifications of the newly ordered cars will be enhanced for improved operation and maintenance (O&M) efficiency to meet LTA's needs, but will continue to feature the original exterior design which is harmonized with the Sengkang and Punggol districts' landscapes.In conjunction with this project, MHI Group has previously taken orders for 17 two-car trains (34 cars) as well as comprehensive upgrade work on the signaling system, guideway system and vehicle maintenance equipment for major expansion of the existing rolling stock depot. The cars and all systems delivered by MHI Group for the LRT's inauguration in 2003 were acclaimed for their high reliability, and over the succeeding two decades, the Company has consistently been engaged to undertake system retrofitting, expand the rolling stock depot, and provide a wide range of after-sales services.The SPLRT network connects two stations on the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) North East Line (Sengkang and Punggol stations) with their respective residential areas. Its transport capacity is undergoing expansion in order to accommodate the growing use of its branch lines, given local population growth in recent years."Over the past two decades, we have supported Singapore's LTA in providing convenient and dependable transportation services by supplying the Sengkang Punggol LRT system with highly reliable trains and providing a wide range of after-sales services. This includes the establishment of our regional Technical Service Center in Singapore in 2021 to provide more timely, localized services and long-term technical support," Kenji Terasawa, CEO and Head of Engineering Solutions, said. "We are honored to contribute to this expansion project and look forward to continuing our partnership with LTA to provide safe and reliable transportation for people in Singapore."Effective April 1, MHI's business operations have been integrated with those formerly performed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, Ltd. (MHIENG). Going forward, MHI will continue to draw on its superior record in deliveries of AGT systems across the globe, its proven project management capabilities, and its abundant knowledge and expertise to provide solutions to diverse regional challenges, aiming to drive economic development and enhance transport convenience. Moreover, MHI will continue supplying safe and low-carbon transport solutions that will help support economic development and provide better convenience to people in Singapore and countries around the world.(1) An Automated Guideway Transit system operates fully automatically on electric power. Use of rubber tires results in a smooth and quiet ride.(2) Conventionally, LRT is used as the abbreviation of "Light Rail Transit," but in the case of Singapore's Sengkang Punggol LRT, the "R" refers to "Rapid" in accordance with that network's high-speed operation.(3) For project details, refer to the following press release: www.mhi.com/news/220217.html