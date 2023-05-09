EQS-News: Multitude SE
Helsinki, 09 May 2023 - Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Multitude" or the "Group") announces restated unaudited results for the 3 months ended 31 March 2022, ("3 Month"), the 6 months ended 30 June 2022 ("6 Month"), and the 9 months ended 30 September 2022 ("9 Month"). These restatements are required following a review of the brokerage fee treatment according to IFRS 9, classification of cash flows on deposits from customers in consolidated statement of cash flows and classification of loans to customers as non-current or current in consolidated statement of financial position.
The Group reviewed the way sales and commission fees payable to third parties of specific lending products are recognised, and the pattern and method of recognition of the fees within the consolidated statement of profit or loss. Previously these costs were expensed as incurred and presented within selling and marketing expense. Subsequent to the correction, such fees which are transaction costs directly attributable to the acquisition of loans to customers and deposits from customers, are adjusted against the initial fair value of the instrument and are amortised to the statement of profit or loss over the estimated life of the related loans and deposits received applying the effective interest rate method. The impact of the correction is that the timing of the expense recognition changes, and both the interest income and fee expenses decrease within the statement of profit or loss.
Following the adjustments to the treatment of commission fee, Multitude considers its procedures on calculating interest revenue as fully compliant with definition of effective interest rate in IFRS 9.
The Group corrected the presentation of cash flows from deposits from customers in the consolidated statement of cash flows to cash flows from financing and restated the comparative period. Previously the Group classified the deposit related cash flows as part of the cash flows from its net cash flows from operating activities.
Reclassification of cash flow on deposits is aimed to align with classification of interest cost on deposits in the consolidated statement of profit or loss where it is part of finance costs.
The Group has corrected the classification of loans to customers as current and non-current in the statement of financial position and restated the comparative financial information accordingly. Previously, the Group incorrectly classified loans to customers which did not meet the current asset criteria in IAS 1 as current assets. The correction relates solely to the presentation in the statement of financial position, and it has no impact on the results.
The impact of adjustments on the financial statement line items can be found in the table below:
In connection to the aforementioned adjustments the Group has also restated all subsequently published interim results and balance sheets of the financial year 2022 as follows:
The restatement of operating segments for each interim result of year 2022 are shown as follows:
Operating and reportable segments for 1 Jan 2022 - 31 Mar 2022
Operating and reportable segments for 1 Jan 2022 - 30 Jun 2022
Operating and reportable segments for 1 Jan 2022 - 30 Sep 2022
About Multitude Group:
Multitude aims to become the most valued financial ecosystem by acting as a growth platform that creates success stories in FinTech. With profound know-how in technology, regulation, funding and cross-selling, Multitude offers a range of sustainable banking and financial services for FinTechs to grow and scale rapidly. Multitude and its three independent business units, SweepBank, Ferratum and CapitalBox, employ around 700 people in 19 countries, and they together generated EUR 212 million revenue in 2022. Multitude was founded in 2005 in Finland and is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'FRU'. www.multitude.com
