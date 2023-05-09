Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2023) - BrainTree Nutrition, a leading health and wellness brand founded by former NFL players Scott Solomon and Andrew Sendejo, today announced the launch of their latest product, Brain Water. This innovative hydration solution is designed to cater to both the mind and body's unique hydration needs and is expected to become a popular choice for individuals seeking to improve cognitive and physical performance.

Brain Water's key features offer a seamless integration of hydration and cognitive enhancement through its unique formula, which includes additional ingredients designed to boost cognitive function and replenish neurotransmitters responsible for mood regulation. This innovative hydration solution caters to a variety of applications, such as improving focus, supporting exercise and physical performance, aiding in hangover recovery, and mitigating the effects of jet lag or travel. Furthermore, Brain Water's zero-sugar electrolyte blend ensures optimal hydration and nutrient delivery, setting it apart from traditional hydration solutions in the market.

The launch of Brain Water highlights BrainTree Nutrition's ongoing commitment to promoting brain health and empowering individuals to achieve their full potential. The company's product portfolio includes a diverse range of brain health-focused products designed to support and enhance cognitive performance, brain injury recovery, and overall well-being.

With the introduction of Brain Water, BrainTree Nutrition aims to disrupt the hydration industry by offering a comprehensive mind-body hydration solution. As consumer awareness about the importance of maintaining optimal brain health continues to grow, the company expects Brain Water's unique approach to addressing cognitive and physical performance needs will appeal to a broad audience seeking effective, well-rounded products.

About BrainTree Nutrition

BrainTree Nutrition is a pioneering health and wellness brand founded by former NFL players Scott Solomon and Andrew Sendejo. With a steadfast commitment to promoting brain health and empowering individuals to achieve their full potential, BrainTree Nutrition offers a diverse range of innovative, brain-health-focused products designed to support and enhance cognitive performance, brain injury recovery, and overall well-being. By continuously pushing the boundaries in the ever-evolving health and wellness industry, BrainTree Nutrition aims to raise awareness about the importance of optimal brain health and deliver effective, well-rounded solutions that cater to the unique needs of health-conscious consumers.

Contact Details

Contact person: Andrew Sendejo

Email: andrew@braintreenutrition.com

Website: braintreenutrition.com

