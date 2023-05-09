Regulatory News:

Scope Ratings, the leading European credit rating agency, issued an "A" corporate issuer rating to Air Liquide (Paris:Al), as well as an "A" senior unsecured debt rating and a "S-1" short-term rating to all debt instruments issued by Air Liquide SA and Air Liquide Finance. The outlook associated with the issuer rating is positive.

Scope Ratings, which is regulated by ESMA, the European Securities and Markets Authority, becomes from now on the third rating agency for the Group. Air Liquide is also rated by Standard Poor's and Moody's. The long-term rating from Standard Poor's is "A" and from Moody's is "A2". The short-term ratings are "A1" for Standard Poor's and "P1" for Moody's. Both Credit Rating Agencies have a "stable" outlook on their ratings.

In its Rating Action Release, Scope Ratings included an evaluation of Air Liquide's ESG approach and considered it a positive factor in its assessment. "Air Liquide has established a Sustainable Financing Framework to align its financing strategy with its sustainability objectives and to contribute to the development of sustainable finance", the company wrote in its report.

Jérôme Pelletan, Chief Financial Officer of Air Liquide Group, said: "Scope's ratings on Air Liquide SA and Air Liquide Finance reflect in particular Air Liquide's strong profitability. By adding Scope Ratings to its credit rating agencies, Air Liquide is responding to investors' requests for a variety of opinions on the Group's credit quality."

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 73 countries with approximately 67,100 employees and serves more than 3.9 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Taking action today while preparing the future is at the heart of Air Liquide's strategy. With ADVANCE, its strategic plan for 2025, Air Liquide is targeting a global performance, combining financial and extra-financial dimensions. Positioned on new markets, the Group benefits from major assets such as its business model combining resilience and strength, its ability to innovate and its technological expertise. The Group develops solutions contributing to climate and the energy transition-particularly with hydrogen-and takes action to progress in areas of healthcare, digital and high technologies.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to more than 29.9 billion euros in 2022. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, EURO STOXX 50, FTSE4Good and DJSI Europe indexes.

