Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Das wollen wir auf keinen Fall verpassen! - Wo man jetzt handeln sollte…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 860885 | ISIN: DK0010234467 | Ticker-Symbol: F6O1
Frankfurt
09.05.23
08:14 Uhr
37,580 Euro
+1,100
+3,02 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,48037,56011:42
37,48037,56011:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.05.2023 | 10:10
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth to deliver grinding mills to a Chilean copper mine

PRESS RELEASE
9 May 2023, Copenhagen, Denmark

FLSmidth has received an order to supply several grinding mills to a copper mine in northern Chile. This order will expand the grinding capacity at the mine, where the existing production lines already are successfully built with FLSmidth mineral processing technology.

The order is valued at approximately DKK 270 million and was booked in Q2 2023. The equipment is due to be delivered during 2024.

The order includes the delivery of a SAG mill and two Ball mills plus site assistance and start-up supervision. The mills will utilise gearless mill drives for energy efficiency in support of our MissionZero ambition and build on successful performance of previous mills installed at the site.

"This new order secures our customer reliable production with a state-of-the-art milling technology that combines efficiency with energy savings and long-lasting quality. While this order supports our ambition of enabling zero emission mining by 2030, it also underpins FLSmidth's clear, market leading position within large grinding mills," comments Mikko Keto, CEO at FLSmidth.


Contacts:

Investor Relations
Jannick Lindegaard Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com
Therese Möllevinge, +45 41 37 16 38, tmo@flsmidth.com

Media Relations
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com


About FLSmidth
FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining and cement industries. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. FLSmidth works within fully validated Science-Based Targets, our commitment to keep global warming below 1.5°C and to becoming carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.flsmidth.com

Attachment

  • FLSmidth Press release Chile May 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7d770c4f-e20c-42c1-a2d6-ac93f3d3f627)

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.