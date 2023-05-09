FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth to deliver grinding mills to a Chilean copper mine

PRESS RELEASE

9 May 2023, Copenhagen, Denmark

FLSmidth has received an order to supply several grinding mills to a copper mine in northern Chile. This order will expand the grinding capacity at the mine, where the existing production lines already are successfully built with FLSmidth mineral processing technology.

The order is valued at approximately DKK 270 million and was booked in Q2 2023. The equipment is due to be delivered during 2024.

The order includes the delivery of a SAG mill and two Ball mills plus site assistance and start-up supervision. The mills will utilise gearless mill drives for energy efficiency in support of our MissionZero ambition and build on successful performance of previous mills installed at the site.

"This new order secures our customer reliable production with a state-of-the-art milling technology that combines efficiency with energy savings and long-lasting quality. While this order supports our ambition of enabling zero emission mining by 2030, it also underpins FLSmidth's clear, market leading position within large grinding mills," comments Mikko Keto, CEO at FLSmidth.





