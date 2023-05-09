Chubb Climate+ Appoints Tim Charters Climate Tech Practice Leader for the UK and Ireland

LONDON, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced that Tim Charters has been appointed Climate Tech Practice Leader for the UK and Ireland (UKI), further strengthening the Chubb Climate+ leadership team.

In his new role, Charters will be responsible for growing Chubb's underwriting portfolio and creating innovative solutions to support Climate Tech companies focused on efficient and sustainable use of resources, products, services and technologies that seek to mitigate the impact of climate change.





Charters joins Chubb from the civil service where he was corporate finance advisor for the UK government's Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) since 2019. In the four years prior to that he worked in other senior roles at BEIS, focused on energy efficiency and innovation. Before becoming a government advisor, Charters worked in the energy sector, including for a renewables start-up.

He will be based in London and will report to Louise Joyce, Head of Industry Practices, UK and Ireland, Chubb.

Matt Hardy, Leader of Chubb Climate+ for the company's general insurance operations in 51 countries and territories outside the U.S., Canada and Bermuda, said: "Tim has years of experience working in the energy and renewables industry and brings with him new perspectives and insights that will help our Chubb Climate+ team drive the growth of our Climate Tech business in the UKI."

Joyce said: "I am so pleased to welcome Tim to Chubb. His background working as an advisor on energy and climate to the UK government, together with the insights gained from his direct involvement in the renewables and energy innovation sector, gives him a unique skillset in insurance that will only serve to benefit our Climate Tech Practice clients and broker partners."

Charters's appointment, which is effective immediately, follows the launch in January of Chubb Climate+, the company's new global climate business unit. Chubb Climate+ will provide a full spectrum of insurance products and services to businesses engaged in developing or employing new technologies and processes that support the transition to a low-carbon economy. It also provides risk management and resiliency services to help those managing the impact of climate change.

About Chubb

