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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.03.2026 15:10 Uhr
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Equilibrium Climate Capital LLC: Equilibrium Climate Capital Appoints Rolando Morillo as Managing Partner

NEW YORK and LONDON, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equilibrium Climate Capital (ECC) today announced the appointment of Rolando Morillo as Managing Partner. After more than two decades stewarding climate and resilience investments at institutional scale at Rockefeller Capital Management, he joins ECC to help shape the firm's climate adaptation and resilience platform.

Rolando Morillo, Managing Partner, Equilibrium Climate Capital

As Managing Partner, Morillo will oversee investment strategy, portfolio construction, institutional governance, and investment committee processes across ECC's climate adaptation and resilience platform. His work across climate adaptation, resilience, and ocean-linked investment strategies reflects a long-standing focus on practical approaches to environmental finance.

Morillo also serves in a senior advisory capacity with The Ocean Foundation, where he has contributed to the development of ocean finance frameworks and the mobilization of private capital toward sustainable blue economy initiatives.

The appointment builds on the strategic foundation ECC has established across its target markets. Equilibrium Climate Capital has developed its investment approach, regional partnerships, and operating framework across infrastructure resilience, water resilience, and health resilience, with a focus on long-term fund stewardship and disciplined capital deployment across market cycles.

"For the past twenty-five years, I have focused on mobilizing capital toward environmental solutions at scale," said Morillo. "ECC builds on the trajectory of my career dedicated to mobilizing capital toward climate adaptation and resilience, offering a clear mandate, disciplined strategy, and the operational foundation to translate investment into tangible infrastructure and systems. Continued engagement across the blue economy and ocean finance ecosystem remains an important component of advancing scalable climate solutions."

At Equilibrium Climate Capital, Morillo will work closely with Valeria Ramundo Orlando, Managing Partner of ECC and Founder of Greensquare Ventures, to oversee fund strategy, institutional governance, and investment committee processes as the firm expands across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and other climate-vulnerable markets.

Morillo and Ramundo Orlando first met in 2018 at a panel discussion on ocean finance and emerging blue economy instruments. Both have since contributed to the development of ocean-focused funds and financial structures aimed at aligning capital markets with coastal resilience and sustainable resource management.

"Rolando and I share a long-standing conviction that climate finance must move beyond allocation toward execution," said Ramundo Orlando. "His experience leading thematic strategies at scale, together with his broader engagement across the ocean and resilience finance landscape, complements the work underway at ECC and strengthens our focus on disciplined, long-term capital deployment."

Equilibrium Climate Capital was established within the broader Greensquare Ventures umbrella and invests in growth-stage companies across infrastructure resilience, water resilience, and health resilience, with a structured approach to operational value creation and risk management.

In addition to its investment capabilities, Equilibrium Climate Capital works in close partnership with portfolio companies to drive operational excellence, robust governance, and scalable impact, collaborates with Calvert Impact as a technical service provider to strengthen impact measurement and management, and partners with a leading global engineering, procurement, and construction company on selected investments.

About Equilibrium Climate Capital

Equilibrium Climate Capital (ECC) is a private equity platform focused on climate adaptation and resilience. The firm invests in growth-stage companies that strengthen water systems, critical infrastructure, and public health in emerging markets. Established within the Greensquare Ventures umbrella, Equilibrium Climate Capital is building a multi-fund strategy designed to deliver competitive financial returns through disciplined private equity execution while advancing long-term climate resilience.

Equilibrium Climate Capital works in close partnership with portfolio companies to drive operational excellence, robust governance, and scalable impact, collaborates with Calvert Impact as a technical service provider to strengthen impact measurement and management, and partners with a leading global engineering, procurement, and construction firm to enhance technical diligence and execution standards across its platform.

Media Contact

Sharon Cleary
Managing Director, Strategy & Operations
Equilibrium Climate Capital
scleary@equilibriumclimate.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f960f74-98ef-48c0-aca5-4f1136110cb9


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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