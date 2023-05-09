Sarah Slater Snyder and Abounding Circles Featured in Parent Herald for her Out-Of-The-Box Solution for Busy Burned-Out Moms

HONOLULU, HI / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / Top parenting online magazine, Parent Herald, sought the expertise from Sarah Slater Snyder for her insights on the top three questions that their readers ask about self-care for busy moms. As a licensed therapist and coach with over 20 years of experiencein counseling, educating, and supporting children, teens, and families to achieve sustainable mental health and wellness, Sarah is the ideal expert to answer these commonly asked questions.

Sarah replied with the word "balance" when asked about the biggest challenge facing busy moms today. She observes that most women who struggle with clinical anxiety, depression, insomnia, self-esteem, body image, and other similar issues share similar traits of perfectionism, codependency, people-pleasing, difficulty with boundary setting, and often a history of trauma, all of which are rooted in nervous system dysregulation and limiting "not enough" beliefs. Therefore, they need a more holistic approach to healing.

Sarah explains that the pressure to please others and perfectionism are the main reasons why so many working moms feel burned-out. "Our culture conditions women to believe that they have to do it all, be it all, and juggle everything perfectly while putting everyone else's needs before their own. High-performing women are wired to burn out, and many women daydream about quick fixes, like a luxury escape to paradise, as a way to escape from their hectic lives," adds Sarah.

Sarah Slater Synder believes that many moms fail to achieve optimal health and wellness because they are constantly stuck in the fight-or-flight mode. They remain in autopilot survival mode, trying to fix their problems day after day with temporary band-aid solutions that do not sustainably resolve their exhaustion or overwhelming feelings. In the Parent Herald interview she shares insights into her revolutionary solution: The Embodied Paradise Method.

Sarah explains that the key to the Embodied Paradise Method is doing less, not more. By creating pockets of time and space to journey inward and reconnect with their deepest selves, busy moms can achieve Elite Embodiment - the ability to embody their highest, most authentic, divine, wise, and elite selves. Sarah compares this process to peeling back the layers of a coconut - shedding the hard, rough outer layers of stress to reveal the cool, smooth, refreshing, and rejuvenated inner self.

Sarah believes that paradise is not an external destination that moms need to save up for; instead, it is an embodied experience that they can create and carry within themselves. Sarah adds: "The Embodied Paradise Method teaches busy burned out moms how to access their own inner sanctuary, which holds more tranquility, radiance, and sustainable fulfillment than any tropical vacation."

She further explains that her Embodied Paradise Method works in three steps:

Create Your Own Personal Paradise through expansive nervous system regulation. Consciously Reframe your "not enough" beliefs to build massive self-confidence and radical self love. Tap into the brilliant core of who you are at a soul level through Elite Embodiment practices.

The Embodied Paradise Method is a proven approach that has helped many moms achieve sustainable mental health and wellness. It is a valuable tool for busy moms who want to show up as their best selves for their families, colleagues, and most importantly, themselves. Sarah is offering an opportunity for anyone to experience a luxury escape to paradise without leaving their home, spending their savings, or spending years in therapy.

For those ready to dive deeper into their own holistic healing, Sarah offers a 20 Minute free Holistic Health Audit to explore individualized needs and desires to determine which level of support is best suited for each person. Sarah's 'Intensive Embodiment Coaching Packages' and 'Signature Group Program' transform busy, burned out supermamas into emotionally regulated powerhouses in under 90 days.

In Sarah's hybrid group coaching program, clients learn neuro hacks for stress management, social emotional tools for empathy, healthy communication, and conflict resolution, science-backed practices for self-compassion and elite embodiment, and strategies for mastering physical, mental, emotional, spiritual, and financial health. Her program also includes lifetime access to interactive online videos, weekly live group support calls, membership to a private Facebook group, a digital workbook, and Radical Self Love Affirmation Cards.

Sarah's clients receive a comprehensive coaching experience, and payment plans are available to make the program accessible to all. Sarah's coaching practice is a complement (rather than a supplement) to therapy, providing an unconventional and revolutionary solution for those longing for a luxury escape to paradise without more hustle.

