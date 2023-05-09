FERMENTALG: Fermentalg strengthens its management team and separates the functions of Chairman of the Board and CEO

Separation of the functions of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer;

Proposed reappointment of Philippe Lavielle as Chairman of the Board of Directors; Proposed appointment of Pierre Josselin as Chief Executive Officer and Director.

Libourne - May 4, 2023 - The Board of Directors of Fermentalg, meeting today, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has unanimously validated the principle of separating the functions of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer. It also noted its intention to renew the mandate of Mr Philippe Lavielle as Chairman of the Board of Directors and to appoint Mr Pierre Josselin as Chief Executive Officer as of June 13, 2023, the date of the General Meeting of Shareholders.

This decision is the result of a rigorous selection process led by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee with the support of an internationally renowned recruitment firm. Philippe Lavielle had expressed his wish to strengthen Fermentalg's management team to support its continued growth and to organize his succession to the operational management of the company in a serene manner.

The Board of Directors is pleased to be able to count on Philippe Lavielle as Chairman to ensure a smooth transition and continuity. It wishes to thank him warmly for his 6 years at the head of Fermentalg, during which he has successfully led the necessary actions to restructure the company and provide it with the necessary means to pursue its strategic development.

With the appointment of Pierre Josselin as CEO, Fermentalg will be able to enter a new phase of its growth, allowing it to fully realize its ambitions as a company with an international impact, leader in the field of marine microbiology, while respecting its values of social responsibility.

Mr. Philippe Lavielle, current Chairman and CEO, welcomes the decision taken by the Board in favor of a natural and organized evolution of the company's governance: "For the past few years, Fermentalg's teams have led a profound transformation of the company, from the implementation of a production chain and distribution channels, to the launch of innovative products supported by strategic partnerships with world-renowned companies, thus reinforcing our position as a leader in the field of marine biology at the service of health, nutrition and the ecological transition. Today, as I prepare to pass the torch to Pierre, I am convinced that his experience and past successes will enable him to capitalize on our human, technological, industrial, commercial and financial potential to project Fermentalg into a new era of development in the medium term."

Mr. Pierre Josselin added: "I would be very happy to join Fermentalg and to be able to manage a company with an international vocation that has strong growth ambitions and transformation levers in areas consistent with my career.

I would put my experience of more than 30 years, mainly in the life sciences industries (bio-industry, nutrition, environment, cosmetics, etc.), at the service of the company and its stakeholders to help develop sales of existing ranges, consolidate industrial operations and prepare for tomorrow's innovations."



Pierre Josselin's career path

An Agro Paris Tech engineer specializing in Bioprocess Engineering, Pierre Josselin began his career in 1989 at ARD in "green Chemistry & white Biotechnology" before joining the Mars Group and then Danone to hold international management positions in operations and purchasing with a focus on open innovation.

He joined an investment fund in 2008 and has since dedicated his career to growth in the international materials and food industry, making numerous acquisitions and integrations as Managing Director.

From 2014 to 2023, Pierre Josselin directed Biscuits Bouvard, a family-owned ETI in Lyon (2,000 talents, €500 million in sales) specializing in industrial cookies and pastries, whose sales have more than doubled in 8 years.



Next publication: financial information for the 1er quarter 2023,

May 10, 2023 (after market close)

About Fermentalg

As an expert in research and bioindustrial exploitation of microalgae, Fermentalg's objective is to offer sustainable solutions and innovative products contributing to the elaboration of healthy, natural and efficient products. Our business: the development, production and marketing of sustainable solutions and active ingredients from microalgae for nutrition, health and the environment. Nutritional lipids, alternative proteins, natural food coloring and innovative environmental solutions make up our company's current and future offer.

Fermentalg shares are listed on Euronext Paris (FR0011271600 - FALG) and are eligible for the PEA-PME and the "SRD long-only". It has received an Exemplary rating (85/100) from Gaïa Research, a rating agency specializing in ESG performance ratings for SMEs listed on European markets, in favor of Socially Responsible Investment (SRI).

More information: www.fermentalg.com

