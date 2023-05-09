My Tooth Media (213-215-5772), a specialist marketing agency that works exclusively with dental professionals, has launched an omnipresent multimedia marketing program optimized to help dentists and orthodontists improve their online visibility while educating their clients about clear aligners.

Marina Del Rey, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2023) - A new marketing program launched by "My Tooth Media" uses professionally authored content in a combination of several multimedia formats to expand its clients' online visibility, and to provide easily accessible information about their products or services.

Santa Monica Orthodontist Clear Aligner Marketing Announced by My Tooth Media



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/164964_a85953ac24086aef_001full.jpg

The new content strategy from "My Tooth Media" helps dental practices to generate a wide range of multimedia content with details about their brand, using informative pages that link back to their website. The program is provided as a "done-for-you" service, and clients will never be asked to write their own content, record their own multimedia, or perform their own market research.

"My Tooth Media" uses a professional team of researchers, writers, editors, and marketing specialists to provide unique and interesting content for each client, based on their specific niche, location, and services. Their program begins with market research into the client, their competition, and a variety of niche-specific keywords, which the writing team will use to hyper-target each piece of multimedia.

Using hyper-targeting, the "My Tooth Media" team hopes to help its clients to rank highly for less competitive keywords, to help them build their domain authority with the search engine algorithms.

While this content can be used as a one-time strategy, "My Tooth Media" specialists suggest that the technique is most effective when used long-term, so it can provide cumulative results. With each additional piece of content, the "My Tooth Media" team can help clients to rank for more competitive keywords, extra locations, or additional services.

Clients can review all content before it goes live online, to ensure that it meets their strict quality standards. Unlike traditional advertising techniques, the "My Tooth Media" content marketing strategy does not expire. Each client's multimedia content will stay online indefinitely, helping the client to rank for a wider range of keywords, and providing links back to their main website.

With the new strategy, content is available in the form of blogs, podcasts, slideshows, infographics, streaming videos, and formal announcements.

