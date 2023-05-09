Robust, efficient, drive them like a MOSFET

Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD), the fabless, clean-tech semiconductor company that develops a range of energy-efficient GaN-based power devices to make greener electronics possible, today launched the second series of its ICeGaN 650 V gallium nitride HEMT family, delivering industry-leading robustness, ease-of-use and maximised efficiency. H2 Series ICeGaN HEMTs employ CGD's smart gate interface that virtually eliminates typical e-mode GaN weaknesses, delivering significantly improved overvoltage robustness, higher noise-immune threshold, dV/dt suppression and ESD protection. Like previous generation devices, the new 650 V H2 ICeGaN transistors are driven similarly to Si MOSFETs, eliminating the need for complex and inefficient circuits, instead using commercially available industry gate drivers. Finally, H2 ICeGaN HEMTs feature a QG that is 10x lower than silicon parts and QOSS is 5x less, This enables H2 ICeGaN HEMTs to greatly reduce switching losses at high switching frequencies, reducing size and weight. This results in class-leading efficiency performance, a full 2% better than Industry's best Si MOSFETs in SMPS applications.

Giorgia longobardi CEO Co-founder, CGD "CGD has established an innovative leadership position with the H2 series ICeGaN. Independent research by Virginia Tech has proven ICeGaN to be industry's most rugged GaN devices, and in terms of ease-of-use, they can be driven like a standard silicon MOSFET, so the learning curve which can slow market acceptance is eliminated. The efficiency of GaN is well known, and ICeGaN is impressive across the full load range."

ICeGaN H2 Series feature an innovative NL3 (No Load and Light Load) Circuit, integrated on-chip alongside the GaN switch, resulting in record-low power losses. An advanced clamping structure with integrated Miller Clamp also on-chip eliminates the need for negative gate voltages, achieving true zero-volt turn-off, and improving dynamic RDS(ON) performance. These e-mode (normally off) single chip GaN HEMTs include a monolithically-integrated interface and protection circuit for unmatched gate reliability and design simplicity. Finally, a Current Sense function reduces power dissipation and allows direct connection to ground for optimised cooling and EMI.

Giorgia longobardi CEO Co-founder, CGD "CGD has solved all the challenges that normally slow the adoption of a new technology. Furthermore, we are now ready to satisfy the mass market with our H2 Series ICeGaN transistors which are available through an established supply chain."

About Cambridge GaN Devices

Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD) is a fabless semiconductor company spun-out by Professor Florin Udrea and Dr Giorgia Longobardi from Cambridge University in 2016 to exploit a revolutionary technology in power devices. Now in the scale-up phase, our mission is to bring innovation into everyday life by delivering effortless energy-efficientGaN solutions. CGD designs, develops and commercialises GaN transistors and ICs enabling a radical step change in energy efficiency and compactness and is suitable for high volume production. CGD's ICeGaN technology is protected by a strong IP portfolio which constantly grows based on the company's leading innovation skills and ambitions. In addition to the multi-million seed fund and Series A and B private investments, CGD has so far successfully secured four projects funded by iUK, BEIS and EU (Penta). The technical and commercial expertise of the CGD team combined with an extensive track record in the power electronics market has been fundamental in early market traction of its proprietary technology.

