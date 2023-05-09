GlobalFoundries Inc.: GlobalFoundries Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

MALTA, N.Y., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalFoundries Inc. (GF) (Nasdaq: GFS) today announced preliminary financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.



Key First Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue of $1,841 million.

Gross margin of 28.0% and adjusted gross margin (1) of 28.5%.

of 28.5%. Operating margin of 15.8% and adjusted operating margin (1) of 17.7%.

of 17.7%. Net income of $254 million and adjusted net income (1) of $290 million.

of $290 million. Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $655 million.

of $655 million. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $3,232 million.

"In the first quarter, amidst a continued uncertain macroeconomic and cyclical backdrop, GF delivered solid results that are consistent with the guidance we provided in our February earnings release," said Dr. Thomas Caulfield, president and CEO of GF. "Despite a challenging business environment, GF's gross margins for the quarter have increased year-over-year due to our continued disciplined focus on profitability by our global team who effectively manage costs, while driving a richer mix of business to our customers. As we look to the remainder of 2023, we will continue to support our customers' needs, by investing in capacity to strengthen our differentiated solutions, increase our focus on growing end markets and drive value for our stakeholders."

Recent Business Highlights

GF announced a Strategic University Partnership agreement with Georgia Tech. This agreement spans a broad range of research activities, including leadership capabilities in advanced packaging, silicon photonics and workforce development initiatives.





GF and Amkor Technology, Inc. formed a strategic partnership to establish the first at-scale back-end facility in Europe. GF transferred its 300mm Bump and Sort lines from its Dresden site in Germany to Amkor's operations in Porto, Portugal.





The European Commission approved the award of direct grant funding to GF and STMicroelectronics to support the construction and operation of a new 300mm manufacturing facility in Crolles, France. The funds are being made available under the European Chips Act and the project will enable the development of a large-scale manufacturing site in Europe for high performance chips, to address current and future key European markets from automotive to industrial, 5G/6G roll-out, security, defense, and space industries.



(1) Adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA and related margins are Non-IFRS measures. See "Adjusted Financial Measures (Non-IFRS)" for a detailed reconciliation of Non-IFRS measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure and "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" for a discussion of why we believe these Non-IFRS measures are useful.

Unaudited Summary Quarterly Results (in millions USD, except per share amounts and wafer shipments)

Year-over-year Sequential Q1'23 Q4'22 Q1'22 Q1'23 vs Q1'22 Q1'23 vs Q4'22 Net revenue $ 1,841 $ 2,101 $ 1,940 $ (99 ) (5 )% $ (260 ) (12 )% Gross profit 515 622 469 $ 46 10 % $ (107 ) (17 )% Gross margin 28.0 % 29.6 % 24.2 % +380bps (160)bps Adjusted gross profit(1) $ 525 $ 633 $ 490 $ 35 7 % $ (108 ) (17 )% Adjusted gross margin (1) 28.5 % 30.1 % 25.3 % +320bps (160)bps Operating profit $ 290 $ 288 $ 225 $ 65 29 % $ 2 1 % Operating margin 15.8 % 13.7 % 11.6 % +420bps +210bps Adjusted operating profit(1) $ 326 $ 425 $ 279 $ 47 17 % $ (99 ) (23 )% Adjusted operating margin (1) 17.7 % 20.2 % 14.4 % +330bps (250)bps Net income(2) $ 254 $ 668 $ 178 $ 76 43 % $ (414 ) (62 )% Net income margin 13.8 % 31.8 % 9.2 % +460bps (1,800)bps Adjusted net income(1)(2)(3) $ 290 $ 800 $ 232 $ 58 25 % $ (510 ) (64 )% Adjusted net income margin (1) 15.8 % 38.1 % 12.0 % +380bps (2,230)bps Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") $ 0.46 $ 1.21 $ 0.33 $ 0.13 39 % $ (0.75 ) (62 )% Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) $ 0.52 $ 1.44 $ 0.42 $ 0.10 24 % $ (0.92 ) (64 )% Adjusted EBITDA(1)(4) $ 655 $ 821 $ 698 $ (43 ) (6 )% $ (166 ) (20 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) 35.6 % 39.1 % 36.0 % (40)bps (350)bps Cash from operations $ 479 $ 491 $ 845 $ (366 ) (43 $ (12 ) (2 )% Wafer shipments (300mm equivalent) (in thousands) 511 580 625 (114 ) (18 )% (69 ) (12 )%

(1) Adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating profit, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA, and related margins are adjusted Non-IFRS metrics; see the reconciliation of IFRS to adjusted Non-IFRS metrics in the section "Unaudited Reconciliation of IFRS to Adjusted Non-IFRS" below.

(2) Includes the gain on sale of our EFK business in December 2022.

(3) Beginning in Q4 2022, the Company has revised its definition of adjusted net income to include an adjustment for restructuring charges and the associated tax impact. The change was made due to a restructuring undertaken in Q4 2022. The Company believes the revised definition provides management and investors with more useful information to evaluate the operations of our business. Adjusted net income is now defined as net income adjusted for share-based compensation expense, restructuring charges and the associated tax impact.

(4) Beginning in Q3 2022, the Company has revised its definition of adjusted EBITDA to include an adjustment for finance income. The change was made due to the Company making an investment during Q2 2022 of approximately $1.0 billion in marketable securities. The Company believes the revised definition provides management and investors more useful information to evaluate the operations of our business. Adjusted EBITDA is now defined as net income, adjusted for the impact of finance expense, finance income, income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation expense, divestiture gains and associated expenses, restructuring charges, labor optimization initiatives and litigation settlement.

Summary of Second Quarter 2023 Outlook (unaudited in millions USD, except per share amounts) (1)

IFRS Share-based compensation Non-IFRS Adjusted Net revenue $1,810 - $1,850 - - Gross Profit $481 - $512 $15- $17 $498 - $527 Gross Margin (mid-point) 27.1% 28.0% Operating Profit $238 - $287 $40 - $50 $288 - $327 Operating Margin (mid-point) 14.3% 16.8% Net Income $206 - $259 $40 - $50 $256 - $299 Net Income Margin (mid-point) 12.7% 15.2% Diluted EPS $0.37 - $0.46 $0.46 - $0.54

(1) The guidance provided above contains forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995, and is subject to the safe harbors created therein. The guidance includes management's beliefs and assumptions and is based on information currently available. GF has not provided a reconciliation of its Second Fiscal Quarter outlook for adjusted Non-IFRS EBITDA and related margin because estimates of all of the reconciling items cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts. Certain factors that are materially signification to GF's ability to estimate these items are out of its control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended (in millions USD except for per share amounts) March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Net revenue $ 1,841 $ 1,940 Cost of revenue 1,326 1,471 Gross profit $ 515 $ 469 Operating expenses: Research and development 109 128 Sales, marketing, general and administrative 111 116 Restructuring charges 5 - Total operating expenses $ 225 $ 244 Operating profit $ 290 $ 225 Finance expense, net 1 (28 ) Other income (expense) (14 ) 10 Income tax expense (23 ) (29 ) Net income $ 254 $ 178 Attributable to: Shareholders of GlobalFoundries 254 179 Non-controlling interest - (1 ) Earnings per share : Basic $ 0.46 $ 0.34 Diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.33 Shares used in earnings per share calculation: Basic 550 532 Diluted 555 549

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(in millions USD) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,256 $ 2,352 Receivables, prepayments and other 1,296 1,487 Marketable securities 653 622 Inventories 1,423 1,339 Current assets $ 5,628 $ 5,800 Deferred tax assets $ 271 $ 292 Property, plant, and equipment, net 10,829 10,596 Marketable securities 323 372 Other assets 764 781 Non-current assets $ 12,187 $ 12,041 Total assets $ 17,815 $ 17,841 Liabilities and equity: Current portion of long-term debt $ 205 $ 223 Other current liabilities 2,690 3,136 Current liabilities $ 2,895 $ 3,359 Non-current portion of long-term debt $ 2,310 $ 2,288 Other liabilities 2,303 2,234 Non-current liabilities $ 4,613 $ 4,522 Shareholders' equity: Common stock/additional paid-in capital $ 23,927 $ 23,842 Accumulated deficit (13,767 ) (14,021 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 100 92 Non-controlling interest 47 47 Total liabilities and equity $ 17,815 $ 17,841

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three Months Ended (in millions USD) March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 254 $ 178 Depreciation and amortization 343 408 Finance expense, net and other(1) 7 9 Deferred income taxes 22 19 Other non-cash operating activities 27 42 Net change in working capital (174 ) 189 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 479 $ 845 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant, equipment, and intangible assets $ (853 ) $ (643 ) Other investing activities 267 4 Net cash used in investing activities $ (586 ) $ (639 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of equity instruments and other $ 37 $ - Proceeds (repayment) of debt, net (30 ) 107 Other financing activities 3 11 Net cash provided by financing activities $ 10 $ 118 Effect of exchange rate changes 1 1 Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ (96 ) $ 325 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 2,352 2,939 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 2,256 $ 3,264 (1) Finance expense, net and other has been adjusted to include interest and taxes paid that were previously included in "Other non-cash operating activities." Prior period amounts have been adjusted accordingly.

Unaudited Reconciliation of IFRS to Adjusted Non-IFRS

Three Months Ended (in millions USD) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Gross profit $ 515 $ 622 $ 469 Gross profit margin 28.0 % 29.6 % 24.2 % Share based compensation $ 10 $ 11 $ 21 Adjusted gross profit (1) $ 525 $ 633 $ 490 Adjusted gross margin(1) 28.5 % 30.1 % 25.3 % Operating profit $ 290 $ 288 $ 225 Operating profit margin 15.8 % 13.7 % 11.6 % Share based compensation $ 31 $ 43 $ 54 Restructuring charges(2) $ 5 94 - Adjusted operating profit(1) $ 326 $ 425 $ 279 Adjusted operating profit margin(1) 17.7 % 20.2 % 14.4 % Net income(3) $ 254 $ 668 $ 178 Net income margin 13.8 % 31.8 % 9.2 % Share based compensation $ 31 $ 43 $ 54 Restructuring charges(2) $ 5 94 - Income tax effect(4) $ - $ (5 ) $ - Adjusted net income (1)(5) $ 290 $ 800 $ 232 Adjusted net income margin(1) 15.8 % 38.1 % 12.0 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.46 $ 1.21 $ 0.33 Share based compensation $ 0.05 $ 0.07 $ 0.09 Restructuring charges(2) $ 0.01 0.17 - Income tax effect $ - (0.01 ) - Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) $ 0.52 $ 1.44 $ 0.42

(1) Adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted earnings per share and related margins are Non-IFRS measures. See "Adjusted Financial Measures (Non-IFRS)" for a detailed reconciliation of Non-IFRS measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure and "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" for a discussion of why we believe these Non-IFRS measures are useful.

(2) Includes $3.1 million of share based compensation in Q4 2022.

(3) Includes the gain on sale of our EFK business in December 2022.

(4) Relates to restructuring charges since Q4 2022.

(5) Reflects change to adjusted net income definition discussed in more detail elsewhere in this release.

Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended (in millions USD) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Net income for the period $ 254 $ 668 $ 178 Depreciation and amortization 343 409 408 Finance expense 31 28 29 Finance income (32 ) (26 ) NA Income tax expense 23 8 29 Share based compensation 31 43 54 Restructuring charges(1) 5 94 - Gains on transactions, legal settlements and transaction expenses(2) - (403 ) - Adjusted EBITDA(3)(4) $ 655 $ 821 $ 698 Adjusted EBITDA margin(4) 35.6 % 39.1 % 36.0 %

(1) Includes $3.1 million of share-based compensation in Q4 2022.

(2) Activity for the three months ended December 31, 2022, relates to the gain on sale of our EFK business.

(3) Reflects change to adjusted EBITDA definition discussed in more detail elsewhere in this release.

(4) Adjusted EBITDA and related margin are Non-IFRS measures. See "Adjusted Financial Measures (Non-IFRS)" for a detailed reconciliation of Non-IFRS measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure and "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" for a discussion of why we believe these Non-IFRS measures are useful.

Adjusted Financial Measures (Non-IFRS)

In addition to the financial information presented in accordance with IFRS, this press release includes the following adjusted Non-IFRS metrics: adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating profit, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA. We define adjusted gross profit as gross profit adjusted for share-based compensation expense. We define adjusted operating profit as profit from operations adjusted for share-based compensation expense and restructuring charges. We define adjusted net income as net income adjusted for share-based compensation expense, restructuring charges and the associated tax impact. We define adjusted diluted EPS as adjusted net income divided by the dilutive shares. We define adjusted EBITDA as net income, adjusted for the impact of finance expense, finance income, income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation expense, divestiture gains and associated expenses, restructuring charges, labor optimization initiatives and litigation settlements.

We believe that in addition to our results determined in accordance with IFRS, these adjusted Non-IFRS measures provide useful information to both management and investors in measuring our financial performance and highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. These adjusted Non-IFRS financial measures provide supplemental information regarding our operating performance that excludes certain gains, losses and non-cash charges that occur relatively infrequently and/or that we consider to be unrelated to our core operations. For further information regarding these Non-IFRS measures, please refer to "Unaudited Reconciliation of IFRS to Adjusted Non-IFRS" table above.

Adjusted Non-IFRS financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with IFRS. Our presentation of adjusted Non-IFRS measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. Other companies in our industry may calculate these measures differently, which may limit their usefulness as a comparative measure.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

GF will host a conference call with the financial community on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET) to review the First Quarter 2023 results in detail. Interested parties may join the scheduled conference call by registering at https://register.vevent.com/register/BId1a488fb8dad4744927be5f12860ebee.

The call will be webcast and can be accessed from the GF Investor Relations website https://investors.gf.com. A replay of the call will be available on the GF Investor Relations website within 24 hours of the actual call.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries® (GF®) is one of the world's leading semiconductor manufacturers. GF is redefining innovation and semiconductor manufacturing by developing and delivering feature-rich process technology solutions that provide leadership performance in pervasive high growth markets. GF offers a unique mix of design, development and fabrication services. With a talented and diverse workforce and an at-scale manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF is a trusted technology source to its worldwide customers. For more information, visit www.gf.com .

