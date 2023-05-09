Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.05.2023
GlobeNewswire
09.05.2023 | 13:46
51 Leser
Listing of AS LHV Group additional shares on Baltic Main List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-05-09 13:37 CEST --


On May 9, 2023, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve the
additional listing application of AS LHV Group and to list its 4,408,213
additional shares issued in connection with the realization of employee options
program on Baltic Main List. 

Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of AS LHV Group will be listed
on May 10, 2023 or on a date close to it. 

Thus, altogether 319,832,743 shares of LHV Group (ISIN: EE3100102203) will be
traded under the trading code LHV1T as of May 10 or on a date close to it. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
