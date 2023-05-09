Halberd Corporation: Halberd Pre-Clinical Test Protocol Approved

Testing of Nasal Spray to Counteract the Effects of Head Trauma to Begin by Month's End

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) researchers at Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine have received approval of its test protocol, and test subjects have been ordered. Parameter quantification and preliminary data gathering will begin as early as next week.

Medical literature indicates that a pathophysiologic connection exists between various excess neurotransmitters and certain neurodegenerative diseases. Halberd's study aims to establish positive outcomes through limiting the presence of excess neurotransmitters through its patent-pending triple-action nasal spray containing ingredients to prevent inflammation and swelling, inhibit generation of excess excitatory neurotransmitters, and decrease hypermetabolism.

This nasal spray technology represents an expansion of Halberd's extracorporeal methodology in treating medical conditions through a preventative approach and provides additional intellectual property opportunities, an avenue for developing research contracts/grants and future revenue streams.

The goal is to conclude the study within six months.

About Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM).

Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine (MSU CVM) was founded in 1974 The CVM has a total of six locations and serves all 82 counties in Mississippi as well as the entire Southeastern United States. The College's main campus is in Starkville and includes the Wise Center, which houses its main teaching hospital, the Animal Health Center. The MSU CVM Department of Comparative Biomedical Sciences faculty and staff represent the basic scientific disciplines required for education of veterinarians. MSU CVM is committed to an ethical approach to treating animals with a genuine passion and drive.

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April of 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to three issued patents and has filed 22 related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.

