Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that it ranked first in overall corporate reputation among U.S. patient groups who reported working with, or who were familiar with the company. The results are based on PatientView's annual survey of 361 patient groups who evaluated 41 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across 14 individual indicators.

Patient groups who worked with Horizon also ranked the company first in 11 of the 14 indicators such as acting with integrity, employing a strong patient-centric approach, providing high-quality information for patients and ensuring that more patients get access to medicines.

"For many years we have engaged with patient communities across the United States and are constantly learning from the approach that advocacy groups take to supporting the needs of people living with some of the most difficult diseases," said Matt Flesch, vice president, product communications and patient advocacy, Horizon. "It means a great deal to all of us throughout the company that these groups value our approach to collaborating with patient advocates, providing support and interacting with the community."

Patient groups were given the opportunity to comment anonymously as part of the report and when discussing companies acting with integrity, one responder from an international scleroderma patient group wrote: "I have been very impressed with Horizon's clear support of non-profit and patient-centered events. I think that being out there with the communities, helping to host events and having pharma representatives really show that they are there because they care, and not just because it's their job, that is very important."

Horizon's Commitment to Patients and their Advocates

Held the first Rare Autoimmune Emerging Leaders' Summit, bringing together 26 patient advocate leaders in the rare and autoimmune space to provide important connections and a forum for groups to learn from each other.

Collaborated with mental health and support group focused nonprofits to bring mental health resources, connection opportunities and access to mental health professionals for the rare disease community.

First ever Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) Mobile Exhibit in Atlanta, Georgia, providing TED resources and information to attendees. This was part of Horizon's ongoing effort to bring education and awareness to underserved communities.

Brought together patients, care partners, and patient advocacy leaders to Horizon's U.S. headquarters to discuss current challenges the NMO community is facing and to brainstorm on novel ideas and opportunities to support the NMO community.

Became sole National Presenting Sponsor for Arthritis Foundation's flagship event, Walk to Cure Arthritis, creating Horizon teams to volunteer and participate at over 70 events.

Continuing year-round efforts to reach the Hmong population through patient education and outreach events, particularly in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Horizon reached this underserved community through collaboration with the Hmong Institute and the National Kidney Foundation of Minnesota to connect with key community and research groups. The Hmong are a growing Asian subgroup in the United States with a higher prevalence of gout and gout-related comorbidities than non-Hmong people.

Enhanced Horizon's global, disease-agnostic RAREis program and platforms including: RAREis Global Advocate Grant: Awarded 30 $5,000 grants supporting the rare disease community by providing financial assistance to global patient advocacy groups working to advance, educate and address the needs of the community. RAREis Scholarship Fund: In partnership with the EveryLife Foundation for Rare Diseases awards a one-time $5,000 educational scholarship to adults aged 17+ living in the U.S. with rare diseases. 177 scholarships have been awarded to date.? RAREis Adoption Fund: In partnership with Gift of Adoption, provided financial support for 54 children living with rare diseases to be adopted by loving families.

About Horizon

Horizon is a global biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: We apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

