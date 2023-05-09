Hambro Perks Acquisition Company Ltd - Redemption and Cancellation of Listing - Public Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE.

9 May 2023

Hambro Perks Acquisition Company Limited

Redemption of Public Shares

Cancellation of listing of Public Shares

Hambro Perks Acquisition Company Limited (LSE: HPA1) ("HPAC" or the "Company"), announces that the redemption of its Public Shares (the "Redemption") completed today, 9 May 2023.

As explained in the Company's announcement on 24 April 2023, following the Redemption, the Board and the Sponsor, as the Company's remaining Shareholder in respect of 3,661,996 Sponsor Shares, intend to place the Company into voluntary liquidation in accordance with the Articles.

The Company no longer has any Public Shares in issue. Therefore, further to the Company's announcement on 24 April 2023 and the suspension of the listing of the Public Shares on 2 May 2023, the Company has applied to the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") to request that it exercises its discretion under DEPP 2.5.11 to remove the Public Shares from the standard listing segment of the official list of the FCA (the "Official List"). Accordingly, the Public Shares will be removed from the Official List and the admission to trading of the Public Shares on the main market for listed securities of the LSE (the "Main Market") will be cancelled, in each case with effect from 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 10 May 2023.

Public Warrants and Sponsor Warrants

As explained in the Company's announcement on 24 April 2023, there will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to the Public Warrants or the Sponsor Warrants, which will automatically expire without value upon completion of the liquidation of the Company.

As noted in the Company's announcement on 24 April 2023, and further to the suspension of the listing of the Public Warrants on 2 May 2023, the listing of the Public Warrants on the Official List and the admission to trading of the Public Warrants on the Main Market will be cancelled, in each case with effect from 8:00 a.m. on 24 May 2023.

Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the announcement by the Company on 24 April 2023.

White & Case LLP and Carey Olsen (Guernsey) LLP are acting as legal advisers to HPAC.

