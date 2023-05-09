MZ North America: MZ Group Sponsors B. Riley Securities Annual Institutional Investor Conference May 24-25, 2023

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / MZ, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications, today announced participation as sponsors of the B. Riley Securities 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference taking place May 24-25, 2023 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

MZ Group will be on-site at the B. Riley Securities conference and available to meet with companies and investors to discuss our full suite of services, which spans across comprehensive investor relations consulting and outreach, SPAC investor relations, IPO advisory and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) reporting and software. More infomaiton can be found at www.mzgroup.us.

Several of MZ's clients will be presenting at this year's conference. The B. Riley Securities Annual Institutional Investor Conference is the premier West Coast investment and networking event, gathering key executives from more than 200 public and private companies to showcase their stories to an audience of over 1,000 attendees. The conference features a comprehensive, full two-day schedule of company presentations, analyst-moderated fireside chats, thought-provoking panel discussions and interactive breakout sessions, with private meetings for management teams and qualified investors.

"B. Riley is once again bringing together top-tier institutional investors, public and private company executives, VCs, private equity firms and service providers for its annual conference," said Greg Falesnik, Chief Executive Officer of MZ North America. "This distinguished event provides an opportunity for companies and investors to connect in person, gain valuable market insights from its fireside chats and panel discussions, and the chance to network with everyone in attendance. As a proud sponsor of the conference, and with several of our clients presenting, we look forward to a productive and successful event."

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting at the conference, please contact you're your B. Riley representative or email Greg Falesnik at greg@mzgroup.us.

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global investor relations and corporate communications leader. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by an exclusive one-stop-shop approach, MZ works with top management to support its clients' business strategies via integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach - full service investor relations and roadshow services; 2) SPAC & IPO Advisory - preparation for the Pre-IPO journey and leading sponsor/target companies through the SPAC business combination; 3) Public Relations - targeted campaigns and broad media outreach; 4) ESG Software & Advisory - reporting technology platform and ESG guidance; 5) Market Intelligence - real time ownership monitoring; 6) Technology Solutions - websites, webcasting, conference calls, distribution services and board portals. MZ has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Connecticut, Tampa, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Austin, Denver, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

