Expion360 Inc.: Expion360 CEO Invited Back to Big Biz Show to Discuss New Home Energy Solution for the Energy Trilemma

REDMOND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / Expion360, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery power storage solutions, announced its CEO, Brian Schaffner, returned as a featured guest on the popular Big Biz Show, an Emmy Award-winning, nationally syndicated radio and TV program.

The show aired on cable TV and streaming services, including Roku, as well as on radio via The Biz Talk Radio Network, Armed Forces Radio and iHeart Media in 175 countries.

Podcasts of the show are now available on iHeart Radio, Apple Podcasts, Speaker.com and TuneIn, as well as to subscribers of biztv.com or ytaclub.com.

The video of the interview is also available on company's website here.

The Expion360 CEO discussed how the design, materials and construction of the company's e360 lithium-ion batteries are superior to the competition. He also revealed how Expion360 is preparing to expand into new, high growth market verticals, such as home energy storage.

"Great to be invited back by Sully and his Big Biz team to discuss our new home energy storage solution that we're on track to launch next year," commented Schaffner. "We are designing it to effectively solve the 'Energy Trilemma' of reliability, affordability and sustainability."

"I also enjoyed talking about our fantastic e360 batteries and our growing distribution network of OEM partners looking to achieve more power, better reliability and superior quality for their energy storage needs," added Schaffner.

Over the last few months, the company reported several major OEM wins, including being selected as the exclusive strategic supplier for an award-winning overland RV trailer branded by a top U.S. sports utility vehicle manufacturer and sold through its more than 5,000 dealerships across North America.

Expion360 completed a successful IPO on the Nasdaq Capital Market in April of last year as a unique pure play in its markets under the symbol "XPON."

About the Big Biz Show

Widely regarded as "Business with a Bite," the Big Biz Show is an Emmy Award-winning nationally syndicated radio and TV program. The fast-talking, hard-hitting show is hosted by Bob "Sully" Sullivan, who is also a weekly contributor on the FOX Business Network. For more information, go to bigbizshow.com.

About Expion360

Expion360 is an industry leader of premium lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries and accessories for recreational vehicles and marine applications,with residential and industrial applications under development.

The company's lithium batteries feature half the weight of standard lead-acid batteries while delivering three times the power and 10 times the number of charging cycles. Expion360 batteries also feature better construction and reliability compared to other Li-ion batteries on the market due to their superior design and quality materials. Specially reinforced, fiberglass-infused, premium ABS and solid mechanical connections help provide top performance and safety. With Expion360 batteries, adventurers can enjoy the most beautiful and remote places on Earth even longer.

The company is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon. Expion360 Li-ion batteries are available today through more than 213 dealers, wholesalers, private-label customers, and OEMs across the country. To learn more about the company, visit expion360.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Examples of such forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations regarding our business strategies and plans, growth opportunities and competitive position and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate," or similar expressions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside our control. Actual results could differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, among others, the competitive nature of our industry and the pricing pressures that we face, our history of losses and increasing costs, our ability to continue as a going concern, our substantial customer concentration, any inability to successfully manage our growth, the impact of public health epidemics or outbreaks, our ability to expand our sales and distribution channels, our ability to expand into international markets, the limited number of ports through which our raw materials enter the United Sates and our reliance on third parties to store and ship certain inventory, uncertainty in the global economic condition, any government reviews, inquiries, investigations and other actions, changes in the cost and availability of raw materials, our dependency on third-party manufacturers and suppliers and increases in the cost or disruption of supply or shortages in any of our raw materials, battery components or raw materials used in the production of such parts, our dependency on our two warehouse facilities, the risk that lithium-ion battery cells may catch fire or release smoke and flame, potential product liability claims, risks related to litigation, tax, environmental and other legal compliance, any failure to introduce new products and product enhancements and market acceptance of new technologies introduced by our competitors, any failure by us to adequately protect our intellectual property or to defend ourselves against intellectual property infringement claims, quality problems with our products, our ability to raise capital, risks related to our electronic data becoming compromised, our dependency on our senior management team and other key employees, any failure to keep pace with developments in technology and those discussed in our filings with the SEC. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's previous filings, subsequent filings, and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are not historical facts and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements following the date of this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Expion360 Contact:

Brian Schaffner, CEO

Tel (541) 797-6714

Expion360 Investor Contact:

Ronald Both

CMA Investor Relations

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email contact

Expion360 Media Contact:

Tim Randall

CMA Media Relations

Tel (949) 432-7572

Email contact

SOURCE: Expion360 Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/753432/Expion360-CEO-Invited-Back-to-Big-Biz-Show-to-Discuss-New-Home-Energy-Solution-for-the-Energy-Trilemma