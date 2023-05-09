ZCCM-IH Notice of Change in Directorate_Board Chairpersons

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC ("ZCCM-IH")

Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

ISSUED ON: 8 May 2023

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

["ZCCM-IH" or "the Company"]

NOTICE OF CHANGE IN DIRECTORATE

In compliance with the Securities Act No. 41 of 2016 and the Listing Rules of the Lusaka Securities Exchange ("LuSE"), the Board of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc ("ZCCM-IH" or "the Company") hereby announces the resignation of Ms Dolika E S Banda as Non-Executive Director and Board Chairperson of the Company effective 5th May 2023.

Ms Banda served as Non-Executive Director and Board Chairperson of ZCCM-IH since her appointment on 13 December 2021. The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Ms Dolika Banda most sincerely for her immense contribution to the Company during her tenure of office and wishes her success in her future endeavours.

Further, the Board is pleased to announce the appointment Mr Kakenenwa Muyangwa as Non-Executive Director and Board Chairperson with effect from 5th May 2023.

Mr Muyangwa is an experienced mining and financial expert with a wealth of experience of over 35 years gained from working in the international mining, metals .and concentrates trading, finance, and accounting industries. Skilled in complex business transaction negotiations, business planning and strategy, copper mining and trading, managerial finance and accounting, he is a strong business development professional with a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Mining Engineering from Imperial College of Science and Technology, London. He is also a qualified Chartered Certified Accountant, who has spent many years in Audit and Business Advisory services with PricewaterhouseCoopers in Zambia and London. Mr Muyangwa provides interim management services and is currently engaged as a long-term consultant in the corporate turnaround of distressed companies and projects across Africa for the African Development Bank. Since November 2017, he has represented ZCCM-IH on the board of Mopani Copper Mines Plc, Kariba Minerals Limited and CNMC Luanshya Copper Mines Plc. In November 2021, he was appointed to the board of First National Bank Zambia Limited as a Non-Executive Director.

The Board is confident that with his vast experience, Mr Muyangwa will make a valuable contribution to the success of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Lusaka, Zambia - 8 May 2023

First Issued: 8 May 2023

