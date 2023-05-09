AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital" or the "Company") (NYSE: AXS) announced today the following appointments within its specialty insurance business: Mark Gregory as Head of Global Markets and the hiring and appointment of Michael J. McKenna as Head of North America. The newly created leadership positions will report directly to Vince Tizzio, President and CEO of AXIS.

"Mark and Mike are exceptional leaders who embody our focus on underwriting and operational excellence. Their leadership will be essential as we help AXIS realize its full potential as a specialty underwriter that consistently delivers profitable results to our shareholders, and value to our customers. To achieve this, we're tapping into our heritage as a high performing underwriting company known for the knowledge and subject-matter expertise of our people, as well as the high level of service that we provide to our customers," said Mr. Tizzio.

As Head of Global Markets, Mr. Gregory who previously served as CEO, International Division will oversee underwriting and business growth strategies for the Company's International Retail business lines (EMEA/APAC/LatAm), as well as its Global Practices including Cyber and A&H insurance. "Mark is a proven leader with an expansive understanding of the global specialty and retail markets and a demonstrated record of success that includes growing our International Division to be among the top performers in the London and Lloyd's marketplace," commented Mr. Tizzio.

Mr. McKenna will have oversight of underwriting and business growth strategies for the Company's North America Wholesale and Retail businesses. Global Distribution (Insurance) and Digital will also report to him. Prior to joining AXIS, he held CUO roles with Falvey Insurance Group, The Hartford (Global Specialty Division), and Navigators (U.S. Insurance Segment), and served as SVP of the Specialty Reinsurance Division at Aon Benfield. "Mike is an excellent leader with deep underwriting acumen, who has successfully guided specialty underwriting functions at high caliber organizations while creating, implementing, and executing strategies that have delivered sustainable profitable growth businesses," said Mr. Tizzio.

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. The Company has shareholders' equity of $5.0 billion at March 31, 2023, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a financial strength rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

