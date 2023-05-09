International Endeavors Corporation: IDVV Enters Health and Wellness Industry With Artificial Intelligence

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / International Endeavors Corporation "IEC" (OTC PINK:IDVV) announced that its AI division WITech has entered into an agreement with a client in the Health & Wellness Sector, TW Universal, a provider of various products ranging from meal replacement supplements to customized workout strategies.

Terms of the agreement call for the following:

An extensive AI marketing campaign beginning in Southern California and Nevada.

Development of AI tools for Subscription based services.

The agreement is to be for one year non-exclusive as IDVV plans to expand its services to additional clients in the sector.

Payment for agreement to come on a quarterly basis based on set monthly fees and sales volume.

Company Vice President Bill Martin stated "We are pleased to announce another AI based client. We are moving forward as planned, welcoming clients in specific industries in order to create specific strategies for each sector. We believe the supplement industry will be a large area for us to grow our tools.

We plan to use a large portion of the revenues from our current clients to make more acquisitions in the AI sector shortly."

About Us

International Endeavors Corporation ("IEC") is a technology holdings company focused on Clean Energy, Crypto and A.I. Specializing in solar technology, battery storage, as well as clean energy crypto mining options for both on & off grid.

We're currently implementing EV2G / Bi-directional charging options, thus allowing you to use your electric vehicle as a means of a backup battery, or to sell power back to the grid.

In 2022 IDVV started to offer its clients a Clean Energy Crypto mining solution. Our Plug-n-Play mining rigs can be installed in existing or current systems and allows the option to sell power back to the grid or mine crypto currency with any power surplus.

In 2023 We acquired WITech and SF Corp as part of an expansion into the AI Sector. We are incorporating AI technology into our crypto offerings, and developing a platform for AI Content Marketing.

The Company currently is reporting its financial information on OTCMarkets.

Our filings can be seen at https://www.otcmarkets.com .

Contact:

Bill Martin, Vice President

Phone: 1-619-343-3199

Email: billmartin@idvvcorp.com

SOURCE: International Endeavors Corporation, Inc.

