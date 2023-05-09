Proceeds from May 24th Event at the Omeara to Benefit Children with Cancer UK

Hack/Reduce, a Boston-based non-profit organization focused on creating talent and technology for the global big data-driven economy, today announced that tickets are now on sale for the upcoming Tech Tackles Cancer London (TTC London) event.

On May 24, 2023, a mix of UK and US technology executives will test their singing skills on stage in a live karaoke showdown, backed by a professional band. The event will take place at the popular Omeara nightclub, located near London Bridge, and will be hosted by Virgin Radio broadcaster and host Rich Williams.

Tickets to the event are donation-based, and are available now at this link. The cost per ticket is to donate £50 per each general admissions entry.

Featured performers for Tech Tackles Cancer London 2023 include:

Christopher Lynch, CEO, AtScale

Henning Feies, Sr. Strategic Account Executive, CyberArk

Joshua Lewis, Storage Partner Manager, IBM

Sema Fidan, Regional Sales Manager Germany South Sales Manager Austria, Infinidat

Gabe Luis, International Sales and Channel Leader, Infoblox

Russell Willis, BI PMO Programme Lead, Mace

Nathan Hall, VP of Worldwide Systems Engineering, Pure Storage

Yali Sassoon, Co-Founder and CSO, Snowplow

John Kutay, Director of Product Management, Striim

Awards will be given for best vocals, best stage presence and most funds raised, and the live audience will be able to vote on-site for their favorite performances. Click the links above to support your favorite featured performer and make a donation to benefit pediatric cancer research and family/patient services.

"I'm thrilled to see the response so far from the technology community in supporting this event and raising funds for Children with Cancer UK," said Christopher Lynch, founder of Tech Tackles Cancer and CEO of AtScale. "I encourage everyone to make a donation and come out for a great night in support of a terrific charity."

In the nine years since its founding, TTC has leveraged the power of the technology industry to raise approximately $3 million to date for organizations that support pediatric cancer-related programs. TTC London 2023 will benefit Children with Cancer UK, one of the leading childhood cancer charities in the UK, with a vision of a world where every child survives cancer. All of the money raised through sponsorship and fundraising efforts will go directly to Children with Cancer UK to fund life-saving research and support children and their families through treatment and beyond.

Corporate sponsors for TTC London 2023 include Alphasoc, AtScale, DLA Piper, Highland Europe, Immersive Gamebox, Infinidat, MMC Ventures, Pure Storage, Snowplow, Striim, and Tamr.

Sponsorship information for TTC London can be found here, or contact nicole@hackreduce.org for more information.

About Tech Tackles Cancer

Tech Tackles Cancer is a program run by Hack/Reduce, a non-profit organization focused on creating talent and technology for the global big data-driven economy. TTC brings together tech companies that want to give back and support life-saving pediatric cancer research and outreach programs. For more information, go to techtacklesx.org.

About Children with Cancer UK

Children with Cancer UK is a leading children's cancer charity dedicated to raising and investing funds into vital specialist research to save the lives of children and young people with cancer. Our mission is to improve survival rates and the quality of survival in young patients and to find ways to prevent cancer in the future. Whilst working towards this, Children with Cancer UK funds support for children and their families as they navigate treatment. What began as a small memorial charity in 1988, has evolved into a major force raising more than £300 million and investing in over 200 pioneering research projects. For more information about Children with Cancer UK, visit www.childrenwithcancer.org.uk.

