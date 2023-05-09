Altasciences announced today that it has been recognized for excellence in contract research with a 2023 CRO Leadership Award for Capabilities. This marks the eighth year that Altasciences, a fully integrated drug development solution company, has been deemed a top performer.

Clinical Leader and Life Science Leader teamed up with ISR Reports to assess 46 CROs on more than 20 performance metrics in ISR's annual Quality Benchmarking survey.

"Survey participants are asked to evaluate CROs that they have had hands-on experience working with over the past 18 months," explains Kevin Olson, CEO at Industry Standard Research. "Experiential data, as opposed to perceptual data, enable users of ISR's market research to feel confident in their business decisions based on learnings from the recent experiences of their industry peers."

The Capabilities category assesses respondents on a CRO's ability to deliver a wide range of services, expertise, and resources across multiple therapeutic areas. For more than 25 years, Altasciences has been transforming the traditional outsourcing paradigm by building a one-stop outsourcing solution with end-to-end services that simplify and accelerate the early phase drug development process for its partners.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by our peers in the industry, and are proud to have exceeded the expectations of small and large pharmaceutical companies," says Chris Perkin, CEO at Altasciences. "Our ability to innovate and deliver a broad range of high-quality, integrated solutions for our clients is what sets us apart, and this award is a testament to the breadth of expertise our team brings to client projects and science each and every day."

With nine strategically placed research and manufacturing facilities across North America, Altasciences helps safely speed its partners' lead candidate selection to clinical proof of concept and beyond.

About Altasciences

Altasciences is an integrated drug development solution company offering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies a proven, flexible approach to preclinical and clinical pharmacology studies, including formulation, manufacturing, and analytical services. For over 25 years, Altasciences has been partnering with sponsors to help support educated, faster, and more complete early drug development decisions. Altasciences' integrated, full-service solutions include preclinical safety testing, clinical pharmacology and proof of concept, bioanalysis, program management, medical writing, biostatistics, clinical monitoring, and data management, all customizable to specific sponsor requirements. Altasciences helps sponsors get better drugs to the people who need them, faster.

