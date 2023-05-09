Revenue Cycle Management Company Savista Expands Services More Broadly to Ambulatory Surgery Centers

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / Savista, a healthcare revenue cycle management services company with 30 years of experience, is expanding its services more broadly to the Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) market. Historically, Savista has focused on providing healthcare revenue cycle management services to hospital systems, regional and community hospitals and physician practices. However, with the major shifts in healthcare and the resulting expansion of ASCs, Savista's expertise and services naturally extend to these organizations.

ASCs are on the forefront of healthcare and have transformed the outpatient experience for millions of Americans. They offer a convenient alternative to hospital-based outpatient procedures and have done so with a strong track record of quality care and positive outcomes. Hospitals are increasingly investing in ASCs as both a revenue-generating service line and a way to ensure space and resources for higher acuity patients.

ASCs also experience a unique set of revenue cycles challenges. As they are typically smaller and more focused on individual procedures, they often have limited resources, staff, and technology. This can make it difficult to accurately track patient data and manage the overall revenue cycle. Additionally, ASCs are also often part of a larger healthcare system, which means they must adhere to regulations and policies set forth by the system. Due to the complexity of work being done within ASCs, the accuracy of Coding, Charge Capture, Billing and Reimbursement is critical.

With its highly trained and tenured workforce, Savista is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of this unique market. Savista touts a coding team with an average of 12 years of experience and offers comprehensive services across CDM, AR and more. Savista has the capability to partner with standalone ASCs, independent ASC groups, hospital-affiliated locations or ASC Management companies.

"We have the right services and can truly make a huge impact for ASCs across the nation," said Dan Bugarin, Chief Commercial Officer, Savista. "With awards such as Top 10 Healthcare BPO Company from Healthcare Business Review and having recently earned our Peer Review designation through the Healthcare Financial Management Association, the stage is set for Savista to meet the revenue cycle management needs of this unique market."

Meet Savista at ASCA 2023 in Louisville, May 17-20; Savista is a Gold sponsor for this ASC industry conference.

About Savista

Savista is a prominent provider of healthcare revenue cycle management services, partnering with hospitals, systems, and physician practices for more than 30 years. They solve revenue cycle challenges through comprehensive audits and assessments and expert staffing solutions that span eligibility and enrollment, CDM, coding, AR and more. Savista touts one of the most highly trained workforces in the industry with more than 20+ accreditations including Epic-certified trainers. Savista's global organization delivers quality custom solutions to more than 330 healthcare clients at 770+ facilities across 49 states and recently received their Peer Review designation by the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA). To learn more about Savista, visit SavistaRCM.com.

Media Contact

Kim Wiethorn

kim.wiethorn@savistarcm.com

615-585-0873

SOURCE: Savista

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/753709/Revenue-Cycle-Management-Company-Savista-Expands-Services-More-Broadly-to-Ambulatory-Surgery-Centers