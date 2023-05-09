Cambridge Global: Why Jonathan Martin Believes BItcoin Is One Of the Most Powerful Alternative Assets

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / In recent years, Bitcoin has become an increasingly popular investment and payment option. The cryptocurrency has garnered attention from investors, traders, and everyday consumers looking to diversify their portfolios or make purchases anonymously. But for former NFL player Jonathan Martin , Bitcoin is more than just a financial tool. Martin believes that Bitcoin has the potential to expand access and economic opportunities for individuals and communities around the world.

"I first became interested in Bitcoin while active in the real estate sector," said Jonathan Martin "Working closely with the lower income communities and financial authorities of central Texas, I saw a need for financial freedom and security for people who were otherwise excluded from, or marginalized by, traditional banking systems."

First, it is important to understand what alternative assets are. Alternative assets refer to investments that are not traditional stocks, bonds, or cash. Examples of alternative assets include real estate, private equity, hedge funds, commodities, and collectibles such as art or rare coins. These assets can provide investors with diversification benefits and potentially higher returns compared to traditional assets.

One of the primary advantages of Bitcoin, according to Martin, is its accessibility. Unlike traditional banking systems that require individuals to have a bank account or credit history, anyone with an internet connection can access Bitcoin. This means that individuals who may not have access to the right resources or find themselves redlined can still participate in the global economy.

Martin also believes that Bitcoin can help to protect individuals from economic instability and corruption. Because Bitcoin is decentralized and operates largely independently of government-controlled banking systems and highly influential corporate players, it is not subject to the same inflationary pressures or political turmoil that can impact traditional currencies.

"This means that individuals who hold Bitcoin may be better protected against economic downturns or political upheavals that could impact their savings or investments," says Jonathan Martin .

Further advantage to owning Bitcoin is its potential to facilitate global transactions. Traditional banking systems can be slow and expensive when it comes to sending money across borders, and many people are forced to rely on expensive remittance services to transfer money to loved ones in other countries. With Bitcoin, however, individuals can transfer funds instantly and with minimal fees, regardless of where they are located in the world.

Jonathan Martin is also optimistic about Bitcoin's potential to promote financial literacy and education. Because Bitcoin operates on a decentralized network, users are responsible for their own security and must take steps to protect their digital assets. This requires an understanding of basic security measures and financial management.

"There's a lot of financial disengagement among minority and lower income groups largely due to a prevailing feeling of powerlessness and lack of agency," continues Jonathan Martin. " Not only does Bitcoin promote financial literacy and education by placing the responsibility and power in the hands of the beneficiaries, it also inspires long term thinking, which is critical for sustained personal and community success."

Martin acknowledges that Bitcoin is not without risk. Though it remains the most stable alternative currency, the cryptocurrency market can be volatile, and it's important to stay vigilant on trends and trusted sources reporting on the subject.

Jonathan Martin remains optimistic about the potential of Bitcoin to expand access and economic opportunities for individuals and communities around the world. As more people become aware of the benefits of this decentralized currency, he believes that Bitcoin could become a powerful tool for financial inclusion and empowerment. Martin contends it's an important space to watch, and the promise of a more accessible and secure financial system is worth pursuing.

