Dienstag, 09.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
09.05.2023 | 16:42
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Compliance with Listing Rule 15.6.8R

PR Newswire

London, May 9

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16


Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc announces that, as at 30 April 2023, its investment in other listed closed-ended investment funds which do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds comprised the following:

Name of Security:


3i Group plc


9 May 2023

