BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Compliance with Listing Rule 15.6.8R

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16





Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc announces that, as at 30 April 2023, its investment in other listed closed-ended investment funds which do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds comprised the following:



Name of Security:



3i Group plc





9 May 2023