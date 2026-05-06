BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Compliance with Listing Rule 15.6.8R
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 06
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16
Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc announces that, as at 30 April 2026, its investment in other listed closed-ended investment funds which do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds comprised the following:
Name of Security:
3i Group plc
Great Portland Estates PLC REIT
6 May 2026
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