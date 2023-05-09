Paul Durban has joined Dorsey Whitney LLP as a Partner in the Finance and Restructuring group in its London office, the international law firm announced today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509006082/en/

Finance and Restructuring Partner Paul Durban Joins Dorsey Whitney in London (Photo: Business Wire)

Paul Durban will lead the London office's Finance and Restructuring practice, advising clients on restructuring solutions, insolvency and finance matters, including UK and cross-border situations, acquisition finance, and fund finance. He acts for a range of clients, including private equity sponsors, credit funds, and corporates. Paul brings more than 16 years' experience in the legal industry, most recently with MJ Hudson in London. He studied at the University of Oxford and BPP Law School.

"I am thrilled to be joining Dorsey Whitney," Paul Durban commented. "While the ongoing market turbulence is challenging for many businesses, we are also seeing an uptick in requirements for specialist finance and restructuring support both from strategic investors and companies trying to sure up against financial headwinds.

"Dorsey Whitney has an exciting and varied client base including world-leading brands in technology and professional services. It's an exciting time to join the firm, and I'm looking forward to working with colleagues and clients as we navigate the road ahead."

Fabrizio Carpanini, Co-Head of Dorsey Whitney's London office, said: "We are on course to keep growing our expertise and footprint here in London, and the strategic hire of Paul is another step in that direction.

"Paul's appointment ensures that we are best placed to continue to support clients on a broad range of finance and restructuring matters, which no doubt will come into sharper focus as challenging market conditions continue to play out."

About Dorsey Whitney LLP

Clients have relied on Dorsey as a valued business partner since 1912. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides results-oriented, grounded counsel for its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including banking financial institutions; development infrastructure; energy natural resources; food, beverage agribusiness; healthcare life sciences; and technology.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509006082/en/

Contacts:

Carmen Ramson-Herzing

612.492.5194

ramson-herzing.c@dorsey.com