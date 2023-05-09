Deep Pool Financial Solutions Limited: Deep Pool Financial Solutions Selected by Cayman Fund Administrator Paget-Brown Financial Services Limited to Support Growth

Partnership will drive improved efficiencies and controls in Paget-Brown Financial Services' fund administration operations.

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / Deep Pool Financial Solutions, the market-leading investor services and regulatory solutions provider to alternative and retail fund administrators, today announced Paget-Brown Financial Services Limited has selected its investor servicing solution to accelerate growth of the Cayman Islands-based firm's fund administration business.

Deep Pool's platform will enhance the efficiencies and controls around Paget-Brown's fund administration services, creating seamless processes that remove bottlenecks hindering the firm's growth. Deep Pool solutions will enable Paget-Brown to streamline its operations and distribute large volumes of customised information to investors at the touch of a button, with the peace of mind that comes from robust maker-checker controls.

"Limited data sharing capacity between our legacy systems meant we needed manual steps to connect fund administration tasks and maintain strong controls over investor reporting," said Vanessa Rose, Head of Fund Administration, Paget-Brown Financial Services. "As we continue to expand, the integration and automation within Deep Pool's transfer agency products have streamlined our workflows while mitigating the operational risks associated with manual processes. This now gives us the flexibility to tailor statements specifically to what clients want to see and roll them out in a controlled automated environment. Partnering with Deep Pool has provided efficiency with control in our workflows and improved the investor experience."

Deep Pool's technology supports 11 of the world's top 20 alternative fund administrators. Their best-in-class administration and compliance capabilities automate and streamline all aspects of investor servicing for offshore and onshore funds, partnerships, private equity vehicles, real estate and retail funds, including investor onboarding, AML and KYC screening, recording and maintenance of the shareholder register, complex fee calculations, and reporting to investors, regulators and other stakeholders.

"We are delighted to work with Paget-Brown as it seeks to take its fund administration business to the next level," said Shamus O'Donnell, CEO of Deep Pool. "Process bottlenecks caused by manual support for period-end activities are a common barrier to growth for fund administrators, with significant implications for their bottom line. We offer a tried-and-tested solution to these problems, enabling Paget-Brown to automate its processes and deliver the quality services clients crave."

About Deep Pool Financial Solutions

Deep Pool is the #1 investor servicing and compliance solutions supplier, providing cutting-edge software and consulting services to the world's leading fund administrators and asset managers. Our flexible solution suite, developed by an experienced team of accountants, business analysts and software engineers, supports offshore and onshore hedge funds, partnerships, private equity vehicles, retail funds and regulated financial firms. Deep Pool is a global organisation with offices in Dublin, Ireland, the United States, the Cayman Islands and Slovakia. For more information, visit: www.deep-pool.com.

About Paget-Brown Financial Services

Paget-Brown Financial Services Limited provides a full range of financial, regulatory and governance services for corporate, fund and trust clients. Our dedicated and knowledgeable team offers extensive experience in the offshore financial industry. We specialise in tailored solutions that fit specific client needs, partnering with each client to provide valued services as an extension of their own operations. We are regulated and licensed by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority.

