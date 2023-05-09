AV-TEST finds UltraDDR identified nearly 9 in 10 malicious executable files in independent testing

Vercara, a leading provider of cloud-based services that secure the online experience, reports that its DNS-layer threat detection and response service, UltraDDR (DNS Detection and Response), detected 87% of malicious executable files in an independent evaluation. AV-TEST conducted the assessment, finding that UltraDDR also detected over 84% of links to other malicious content. This level of detection efficacy, arguably the most critical consideration in determining the effectiveness of a protective DNS solution, is an outlier in the marketplace, where other commercial solutions tend to achieve efficacy of approximately 50%, at best.

"At Vercara, we've been measuring UltraDDR's efficacy since before we launched the product and have observed that it consistently detects malicious hostnames that other commercial products do not," said Carlos Morales, senior vice president of solutions at Vercara. "The results from AV-TEST come as no surprise. Although they are a source of pride, they also provide motivation to continue innovating and applying lessons learned to build on our leading results."

Vercara contracted with AV-TEST, a respected third-party security testing company, to provide an independent assessment of the efficacy of the UltraDDR solution. AV-TEST's rigorous process involved querying UltraDDR for 3,224 malicious hostnames, including a combination of executable files, links to other files with malicious content and phishing sites.

"Our exhaustive testing shows that Vercara's UltraDDR offered effective protection against malicious PE files, non-PE files and phishing websites," said Ulf Lösche, division manager R&D at AV-TEST.

UltraDDR identifies and prevents attacks for devices inside and outside of a network, detecting compromises in real-time. Most internet transactions begin with a DNS query to a recursive resolver, and this interaction before communication is established with a remote domain is an ideal point to apply security controls like UltraDDR. UltraDDR monitors DNS queries, and if a domain is flagged as malicious, the connection is prevented or the request is diverted. Ransomware, malware, phishing and other malicious content are consequently thwarted.

To determine and apply domain risk scores that drive decisioning, UltraDDR uses an adversary infrastructure data lake, powered by HYAS Infosec. The data lake includes data from hundreds of sources culled over multiple years and continuously updates data and relationships, ingesting billions of pieces each day, to analyze and identify relationships indicative of malicious infrastructure and to give UltraDDR a distinct advantage in detection efficacy.

AV-TEST GmbH is an independent supplier of services in the fields of IT Security and Antivirus Research, focusing on the detection and analysis of the latest malicious software and its use in comprehensive comparative testing of security products. For an overview of Vercara UltraDDR's AV-TEST results, visit: www.av-test.org/fileadmin/pdf/reports/AV-TEST_Vercara_UltraDDR_Evaluation_February_2023.pdf

About Vercara

Vercara is a purpose-built, global, cloud-based security platform that provides layers of protection to safeguard businesses' online presence, no matter where attacks originate or where they are aimed. Delivering the industry's highest-performing solutions and supported by unparalleled 24/7 human expertise and hands-on guidance, top global brands depend on Vercara to protect their networks and applications against threats and downtime. Vercara's suite of cloud-based services are secure, reliable and available, delivering peace of mind and ensuring that businesses and their customers experience exceptional interactions all day, every day. Pressure-tested in the world's most tightly regulated and high-traffic verticals, Vercara's mission-critical security portfolio provides best-in-class DNS and application and network security (including DDoS and WAF) services to its Global 5000 customers and beyond. For more information, visit Vercara.com.

