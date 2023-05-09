Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.05.2023
WKN: A2DQUZ | ISIN: US9630257056 | Ticker-Symbol: X4Z
München
09.05.23
08:08 Uhr
0,935 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
ACCESSWIRE
09.05.2023 | 22:26
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces the Release of its First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) ("WHLR" or the "Company") announced today that it has reported its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 on Form 10-Q. In addition, the Company has posted supplemental information to its website regarding WHLR's financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Both the Form 10-Q and the supplemental information can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations page at https://ir.whlr.us/.

Contact

Investor Relations (757) 627-9088
Email: investorrelations@whlr.us

ABOUT WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. For more information on the Company, please visit www.whlr.us.

SOURCE: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/753466/Wheeler-Real-Estate-Investment-Trust-Inc-Announces-the-Release-of-its-First-Quarter-2023-Financial-and-Operating-Results

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
