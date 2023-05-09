Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.05.2023
CNH Industrial: CASE Dealer Supports Team Rubicon Disaster Relief Efforts in Selma, Alabama

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / CNH Industrial

Tidewater Equipment, a CASE Construction Equipment dealer in the Southeastern United States, has donated equipment and support for Team Rubicon's recent tornado disaster response and recovery efforts in Selma, Alabama.

In January, multiple tornadoes hit the Southeastern United States. One of which was a category F3 tornado that touched down in Selma, Alabama - a city that was still recovering from 2020's Hurricane Zeta, and the tornadoes of 2021. The storm hit the city hard, leaving vehicles overturned in the streets, homes destroyed, and lives lost. Team Rubicon, a veteran-led volunteer humanitarian organization, having already deployed to Selma in recent years on a multi-year rebuilding program, knew that it was time for action.

Tidewater Equipment provided three CASE TV370 compact track loaders, equipped with buckets and root grapple attachments to help Team Rubicon with the intense cleanup operation. The machines ensured that Team Rubicon had the support needed to complete their mission.

"As a company with locations and customers throughout the Southeastern United States, we understand the realities that catastrophic weather can bring," said Kevin Pittman, Manager of Construction Equipment and Equipment Rental Divisions at Tidewater Equipment. "We recognize the noble work of Team Rubicon and the relief they bring to help rebuild communities when disaster strikes. Tidewater Equipment was honored to provide machines to make their tough work just a little bit easier."

Tidewater Equipment has been a trusted equipment dealer for over 70 years, with a commitment to providing quality equipment and service to their customers. The company's newest location in Enterprise, Alabama donated the equipment for this Team Rubicon operation and to support their local community.

"Our partnership with CASE allows us to provide the best equipment to our customers, and to those in need during disaster relief efforts. We appreciate the opportunity to support Team Rubicon and their efforts to rebuild communities impacted by this terrible storm system," said Pittman.

CNH Industrial brand CASE also appreciates Tidewater Equipment's partnership and the support they have given to help provide equipment to disaster relief efforts during hurricane season. With the recent extreme weather and tornadoes that have impacted the region, it is vital to have strong partnerships like the one between Tidewater Equipment and CASE to help support those in need.

"Our dealers are critical partners in helping us provide equipment to those who need it most," said Terry Dolan, Vice President, North America, CASE Construction Equipment. "We are proud to work with Team Rubicon, Tidewater Equipment and our other dealers to support disaster relief efforts and to provide the best equipment to help rebuild communities impacted by natural disasters."

Team Rubicon serves global communities before, during, and after disasters and crises. Founded in 2010, the organization has deployed across the United States and around the world to provide immediate relief to vulnerable communities who have been impacted by hurricanes, tornadoes, COVID-19 and more.

CASE first partnered with Team Rubicon in 2015 to develop a heavy equipment training program for its volunteers for the safe and effective use of construction equipment in disaster operations. For more information on the partnership between CASE and Team Rubicon to support communities in response to natural disasters, visit CaseCE.com/TeamRubicon.

CNH Industrial, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, Press release picture

CASE Dealer Supports Team Rubicon Disaster Relief Efforts in Selma, Alabama

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/753827/CASE-Dealer-Supports-Team-Rubicon-Disaster-Relief-Efforts-in-Selma-Alabama

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
