London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Verasity (VRA) on May 10, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the VRA/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on May 10, 2023.





Verasity (VRA) is a blockchain company looking to create an entirely new experience in advertising technology, ad fraud, and the video programmatic ecosystem. Its native token, VRA, will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on May 10, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Verasity is an open-ledger ecosystem designed to fight advertising fraud, provide open access to infrastructure for publishers and advertisers, and reward users for watching video content. With product verticals in the advertising and video player industries, Verasity ties together its ecosystem with its patented 'Proof of View' blockchain-based technology. The $VRA token, which is used for funding advertising campaigns, staking through VeraWallet, and distributing Watch & Earn rewards, is central to the Verasity ecosystem as a single utility token with a whole host of applications. Verasity's roadmap for 2023 includes the launch of the VeraCard to complement its VeraWallet offering and provide new utility for the $VRA token.

Powered by a mix of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cutting-edge blockchain technologies, Verasity is building the most powerful advertising ecosystem in the world through VeraViews; developing an open-access payments platform through VeraWallet, the VeraCard, and VeraPay; and enhancing the attention economy through its patented Rewarded Video module.

Verasity has a thriving staking economy through the proprietary VeraWallet, a simple to use non-custodial wallet for managing $VRA. Over 300,000 users trust VeraWallet and use it for staking, with a guaranteed 15% yield until April 2024.

The Verasity team are professionals with proven track records with high performing businesses in the media, video and technology sectors. It is building an international community that is currently supported in 18 languages with more to come, with one of the fastest growing communities in blockchain.

The $VRA token, which is used for funding advertising campaigns, staking through VeraWallet, making payments through VeraPay, and distributing Watch & Earn rewards, is central to the Verasity ecosystem as a single utility token with a whole host of applications.

The circulating supply is deflationary and will decrease as Verasity uses revenues from its advertising ecosystem to buy-back and burn tokens at regular intervals. Over 70,000,000 tokens have been burned at the time of writing.

VRA token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on May 10, 2023, investors who are interested in Verasity can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

