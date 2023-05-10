DJ Hardman & Co Research on Anglo Asian Mining (AAZ): Growth in copper production poised to explode

Growth in copper production poised to explode

AAZ is embarking on an expansion that will create a much larger mining business, extending well beyond its flagship Gedabek contract area ("Baseline Gedabek"). The company was awarded three concessions in 2022 at no cost, each containing a substantial copper deposit: Xarxar with nearly 100kt, Garadag over 300kt and Demirli estimated at 200kt. The staged development of the integrated Xarxar and Garadag project ("Copper 1") and Demirli ("Copper 2") will transform AAZ from a small-cap gold miner to a mid-sized copper producer with c.50kt p.a. of copper production, and significant gold and zinc by-products. We estimate an aggregate valuation for Baseline Gedabek + Copper 1 - Xarxar and Garadag + Copper 2 - Demirli of 214p per share.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/growth-in-copper-production-poised-to-explode/

