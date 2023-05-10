Phase II dose -finding trial met primary endpoint after 46 weeks of treatment, representing an important advancement of Boehringer Ingelheim's cardio-renal-metabolic focus areas

Full data will be presented at the 2023 American Diabetes Association's 83 rd Scientific Sessions

Novel dualglucagon/GLP-1 receptor agonist BI 456906 is part of the collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and Zealand Pharma

Boehringer Ingelheim and Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) today announced that patients treated with BI 456906 achieved up to 14.9% weight loss after 46 weeks, using the planned maintenance dose. The phase II clinical trial evaluating the effect of different doses of the novel glucagon/GLP-1 receptor dual agonist BI 456906 in people living with obesity or overweight without type 2 diabetes (NCT04667377) met its primary endpoint. These results including an analysis of the actual maintenance dose indicating even greater weight loss will be presented at the 2023 American Diabetes Association's 83rd Scientific Sessions in San Diego, CA, U.S. Until then, the data is under embargo.

"Obesity is one of many cardio-renal-metabolic diseases, which together represent one of the fastest growing health challenges worldwide. The distinct mode of action of BI 456906 targets multiple pathways pivotal to metabolic regulation, including those associated with obesity and liver diseases," said Carinne Brouillon, Head of Human Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim. "With our longstanding heritage in cardio-renal-metabolic diseases, we are excited by the findings and potential implications for millions of people who urgently need healthcare solutions."

"We are both enthusiastic about these data and encouraged by the clinical outcomes announced today," said David Kendall, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Zealand Pharma. "At Zealand Pharma we continue our long-term commitment to the discovery and development of novel differentiated peptide therapeutics that target critical metabolic pathways to achieve substantial weight loss while addressing the complex pathophysiology of overweight and obesity."

In 2016, more than 1 billion people worldwide were living with cardio-renal-metabolic (CRM) diseases such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease, liver disease, heart failure and cardiovascular disease1-10. Obesity is a major global health challenge, and the worldwide prevalence has more than doubled over the past four decades11. The World Obesity Federation predicts that by 2025, 2.7 billion adults could be living with obesity or overweight, placing a high burden on individuals, healthcare systems and society11

