The move will create a greater alpha opportunity set, providing access to highly rated active managers that Nedgroup Investments believes can deliver diversified investment returns for clients

Nedgroup Investments, a global asset manager with over $20bn AUM, is launching an in-house multi-boutique platform which will feature a growing range of active investment strategies characterised by deep alignment of client and fund manager interests.

Tom Caddick, Managing Director of Nedgroup Investments (International) commented: "It's harder for boutiques to set up now because of the onerous regulatory requirements and the difficulty of raising sufficient capital. We want to facilitate start-up boutiques to better serve the needs of our clients and provide a wider range of investment opportunity. We can create a more diverse fund management sector for the benefit of the end investor. I'm thrilled to launch our innovative structure with two conviction managers I have known and respected for over 20 years."

Fixed-income veterans David Roberts and Alex Ralph will run an active global bond fund as the first launch of these in-house managed strategies.

Roberts commented: "I have returned to active investing because market conditions are too compelling to ignore. I have always had conviction to invest when risk and reward are in the client's favour. After a couple of years when return expectations were negative, we are back in an environment where fixed income is once again a diversifier, a very attractive alternative to equities. The old normal."

Ralph adds: "Many have been waiting a decade for this type of entry point and the possibility of earning significant, long term positive returns without the need to venture into the dark, equity-like corners of the bond market."

Addressing the attractions of the firm, Roberts commented: "Nedgroup Investment's has a long-standing belief in the benefits to investors of boutique models and they share my client-centric approach. Those were the deciding factors for me. It is rare these days to find a business willing to innovate and support a boutique from inception."

Apiramy Jeyarajah, who joined Nedgroup Investments as Chief Commercial Officer in April 2023, added: "Starting an investment boutique is increasingly difficult. We are excited to offer clients access to compelling teams, complementing the existing boutiques on our platform. Nurturing opportunities with experienced fund managers will help investors benefit from increased choice and a competitive edge."

About Nedgroup Investments

Nedgroup Investments is a global asset manager with over $20 billion AUM with its international business led from London and global headquarters in Cape Town. Nedgroup Investments is known for its award winning 'Best of Breed' partnership model with leading boutique managers in London, Los Angeles, New York and Sydney, offering investors access to the world's best managers and their funds.

The Nedgroup Investments Boutique Advantage Philosophy

Nedgroup Investments' fundamental belief is that the best performing investment funds are run by managers that are autonomous, focused and have a concentrated alignment of interests with the unit-holders of their fund.

Fund Range

Nedgroup Investments has two fund ranges Nedgroup Investments Funds Plc (launched in November 2008) and Nedgroup Investments Multifunds Plc (launched in August 2011).

About David Roberts

David Roberts is a fixed income investor with over 30 years' experience. He is known for his skin in the game investment style and was previously head of fixed income at Liontrust until early 2022. Previously, he was a fund manager with Aegon Asset Management (formerly Kames Capital) where he was also co-head of fixed income and worked for 14 years. Prior to that, he held roles at Britannia Investment Managers and Lloyds Bank.

About Alex Ralph

Alex Ralph is a highly respected fixed-income fund manager with over two decades of experience in the industry. She is widely recognized for her strong track record of success and is considered one of the leading fixed-income investors of her generation. Alex was most recently a partner at Artemis Investment Management where she helped set up the bond desk launching the Strategic bond fund in 2005. In 2014, she was also appointed lead fund manager on the Artemis high income fund. The desk managed some £3 billion in credit by the end of her tenure at Artemis. Alex holds a BSc in Economics from London School of Economics and is a CFA Charter holder.

