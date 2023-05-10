Changing the world through exceptional science and technology

Professor Andrew Hopkins DPhil LLD FRSE, founder and Chief Executive of Exscientia plc (Nasdaq: EXAI), has been elected a Fellow of the Royal Society, the world's oldest and most influential scientific society. Andrew is one of the UK's most eminent science and technology business leaders, pairing pharmaceutical research with the benefits of cutting-edge AI technology to design, discover and develop new precision medicines for people in need.

He joins approximately 1,700 Fellows and Foreign Members of the Royal Society comprising the most distinguished scientists, technology and engineering pioneers from the UK, the Commonwealth and beyond including some 85 Nobel Laureates. Royal Society Fellows and Foreign Members are elected for life in recognition of their exceptional contributions to science.

This prestigious recognition reflects Andrew's life-long passion for harnessing the power of innovative technologies to deliver high-quality drug candidates and making them accessible to patients. In 2006, he published one of the first papers on large scale machine learning on pharmacology data, in Nature Biotechnology. In 2012 he published, in Nature, one of the first papers to show machine learning and generative algorithms could be used to design novel drug leads to target objectives. In the same year, he founded Exscientia, a pioneer in the use of artificial intelligence to design new drug candidates, leading the team who discovered the first AI-designed drugs to enter human clinical trials.

"Passionate scientists have the power to change the world," says Andrew Hopkins. "Exceptional science married with outstanding technology can achieve this change even faster and make scientific progress accessible for all. I feel privileged to accept this Fellowship on behalf of the wonderful team at Exscientia outstanding professionals who collaborate every day with a vision of transforming the lives of millions around the world."

As CEO of Exscientia, one of the UK's biggest and fastest growing biotech companies today, Professor Hopkins heads a global team of over 400 scientists and technology experts based in the UK, Austria, US and beyond. For its end-to-end AI-driven precision medicine platform, Exscientia won the Prix Galien USA 2022 for Digital Health, frequently regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research. Prior to Exscientia, Dr Hopkins held the Chairs of Medicinal Informatics and Translational Biology at the University of Dundee and spent a decade at Pfizer leading informatics groups. He received his doctorate in biophysics from Oxford University and holds a Honorary Chair at the University of Dundee.

Sir Adrian Smith, President of the Royal Society said: "I am delighted to welcome our newest cohort of Fellows. These individuals have pushed forward the boundaries of their respective fields and had a beneficial influence on the world beyond. They are pioneering scientists and innovators from around the world who have confounded expectations and transformed our thinking. This year's intake have already achieved incredible things, and I have no doubt that they will continue to do so. I look forward to meeting them and following their contributions in the future."

