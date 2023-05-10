The Portfolio Platform (TPP) appoints their first CMO - Mr. Nandik Barbhaiya

LONDON, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Portfolio Platform (TPP) is a SaaS platform which enables retail investors to benefit from elite and sophisticated trading strategies via a monthly subscription model in just few clicks, by linking them to a broker account of your choice anywhere in the world.

At TPP our experienced traders with extensive track records, are tasked with outperforming the market benchmark by 2 times on a per annum basis. There are no management fees, commissions or performance fees for our investors, simply a nominal monthly subscription fee starting from £50 per strategy.

The Portfolio Platform was built in 2020 by industry veterans Edward Davies and Lane Clark with one mission: "To build an investment product that outperforms the market, while being both affordable and transparent." TPP was created to change the status quo and solve a glaring problem in the investment world by bringing professional trading strategies and making them available to everyone. It is fully transparent, more accessible and frankly more profitable for investors.

Since launch till date, TPP has seen 98% customer retention which is a real game changer for retail investors. With recent crowd funding and growth plans, it was the perfect time strengthen the leadership by appointing Mr. Nandik Barbhaiya as TPP's first CMO.

Edward Davies & Lane Clark (Co-Founders of TPP) say: "We are delighted to have signed a new CMO in Nandik Barbhaiya. His extensive experience in building and growing FinTech businesses to big global brands makes him perfect for the role as we transition from local to multinational. Things have moved even faster than we hoped, but we know that we've got the right man for the job to take us to the next level and beyond."

Mr. Nandik Barbhaiya brings 2 decades of marketing and leadership experience spread across FinTech, eCommerce and WealthTech companies. Mr. Barbhaiya has held global marketing roles with companies like OANDA, Exinity as Global Head of Marketing and recently in the capacity as CMO at OvalX and Moneyfarm.

Mr. Barbhaiya says "I am very excited to join forces with Lane and Edward at The Portfolio Platform and be part of the TPP journey. They have built a great product over last few years, and it is continuously improving. Their energy and vision around building TPP into a global brand is contagious and the perfect challenge for me to support in their growth. TPP is here and we will concur."

