Honeycomb Partners with Neptune Flood to Extend Its Coverage Portfolio on One Platform

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Honeycomb Insurance, a deep-tech digital MGA specializing in tailored property and casualty coverage for residential landlords and condominium associations, today announced a new partnership with Neptune Flood, the largest private flood insurance provider in the United States. This integration is another milestone in expanding Honeycomb's product portfolio, allowing agents to easily access flood coverage directly within Honeycomb's platform and eliminating the need for separate workflows.

Traditionally, both habitational and flood coverage were cumbersome to obtain, often requiring separate submissions and lengthy quote processes. Honeycomb and Neptune Flood have already transformed that experience - each offering faster, digital-first quoting on their own. Now, through this collaboration, agents can generate bindable quotes for both habitational and flood insurance with a single submission, directly within Honeycomb's platform. What once took multiple steps and systems can now be done in one place, with one click.

In high-risk areas such as New Jersey, where flood coverage is often mandatory, agents can now streamline operations and provide clients with faster, more comprehensive protection. By integrating Neptune's capabilities, Honeycomb not only enhances agent efficiency and customer experience but also creates a scalable foundation for identifying and qualifying properties that may benefit from flood insurance and other commonly needed solutions, such as wind or earthquake coverage.

"This partnership with Neptune represents another step in our mission to simplify insurance for property owners and the agents who serve them," said Itai Ben Zaken, Co-Founder and CEO of Honeycomb Insurance. "By expanding our offering to include seamless access to flood coverage, we're continuing to build a scalable platform that helps agents protect more of their clients' assets - and all it takes is one extra click."

"Neptune loves working with Honeycomb because they're transforming real estate insurance through innovation, making it simple for agents and insureds to seamlessly quote, bind, and manage the coverages they need, including flood insurance, all on one intuitive platform," said Trevor Burgess, CEO of Neptune

About Honeycomb Insurance

Honeycomb Insurance is a deep-tech property and casualty digital insurer specializing in providing tailored coverage for landlords and condominium associations. Using advanced computer vision and AI developed by insurance industry experts, Honeycomb delivers competitive pricing and customized policies for a diverse range of properties often overlooked by traditional carriers, all while maintaining an industry-leading loss ratio. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Honeycomb operates across 19 major states, covering over 60% of the U.S. population, and manages insured assets exceeding $55 billion.

Media Contact:

Mia Balaban

Tell NY

Mia@tellny.com

SOURCE: Honeycomb

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/honeycomb-partners-with-neptune-flood-to-extend-its-coverage-portfol-1090137