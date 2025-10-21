Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Uran-Aktien gehen durch die Decke - diese Aktie könnte der nächste Highflyer sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41EJX | ISIN: US64073B1035 | Ticker-Symbol: SN4
Düsseldorf
21.10.25 | 16:30
21,635 Euro
+1,79 % +0,380
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEPTUNE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEPTUNE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
21.10.2025 18:26 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Honeycomb Partners with Neptune Flood to Extend Its Coverage Portfolio on One Platform

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Honeycomb Insurance, a deep-tech digital MGA specializing in tailored property and casualty coverage for residential landlords and condominium associations, today announced a new partnership with Neptune Flood, the largest private flood insurance provider in the United States. This integration is another milestone in expanding Honeycomb's product portfolio, allowing agents to easily access flood coverage directly within Honeycomb's platform and eliminating the need for separate workflows.

Traditionally, both habitational and flood coverage were cumbersome to obtain, often requiring separate submissions and lengthy quote processes. Honeycomb and Neptune Flood have already transformed that experience - each offering faster, digital-first quoting on their own. Now, through this collaboration, agents can generate bindable quotes for both habitational and flood insurance with a single submission, directly within Honeycomb's platform. What once took multiple steps and systems can now be done in one place, with one click.

In high-risk areas such as New Jersey, where flood coverage is often mandatory, agents can now streamline operations and provide clients with faster, more comprehensive protection. By integrating Neptune's capabilities, Honeycomb not only enhances agent efficiency and customer experience but also creates a scalable foundation for identifying and qualifying properties that may benefit from flood insurance and other commonly needed solutions, such as wind or earthquake coverage.

"This partnership with Neptune represents another step in our mission to simplify insurance for property owners and the agents who serve them," said Itai Ben Zaken, Co-Founder and CEO of Honeycomb Insurance. "By expanding our offering to include seamless access to flood coverage, we're continuing to build a scalable platform that helps agents protect more of their clients' assets - and all it takes is one extra click."

"Neptune loves working with Honeycomb because they're transforming real estate insurance through innovation, making it simple for agents and insureds to seamlessly quote, bind, and manage the coverages they need, including flood insurance, all on one intuitive platform," said Trevor Burgess, CEO of Neptune

About Honeycomb Insurance

Honeycomb Insurance is a deep-tech property and casualty digital insurer specializing in providing tailored coverage for landlords and condominium associations. Using advanced computer vision and AI developed by insurance industry experts, Honeycomb delivers competitive pricing and customized policies for a diverse range of properties often overlooked by traditional carriers, all while maintaining an industry-leading loss ratio. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Honeycomb operates across 19 major states, covering over 60% of the U.S. population, and manages insured assets exceeding $55 billion.

Media Contact:
Mia Balaban
Tell NY
Mia@tellny.com

SOURCE: Honeycomb



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/honeycomb-partners-with-neptune-flood-to-extend-its-coverage-portfol-1090137

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.