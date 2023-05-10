London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2023) - Mita Health Group announces the opening of their third European consultation office in London city, England. The company is renowned for providing expert care to patients seeking gastric sleeve procedures and similar treatments.

Collaborating with the UK's National Health System and boasting numerous successful surgery references, the company is excited about taking this step to treat thousands of patients in the country and change their lives for the better.

In addition to weight loss solutions like gastric sleeve, gastric bypass and gastric balloon, Mita Health Group aims to reach a wider audience in London with services such as dental treatments and aesthetic surgeries through their new branch.

"Our expansion to England increases our branches to three, including Malta and Macedonia. We strive to help more people achieve their desired appearance and health in Europe," said Hakan SEN, Chief Executive Officer at Mita Health Group.

Building on their successful track record, Mita Health Group is dedicated to making a significant impact on the local community in London city. With their state-of-the-art facility and highly skilled medical professionals, the company is poised to become a leading choice for weight loss solutions in the region. Also, placing great importance on post-operative care, Mita Health Group integrates its comprehensive Online Aftercare program with local branches for a seamless patient experience.

Hakan Sen, CEO

"We began our journey with gastric sleeve surgeries in Turkey, and now we're excited to expand as a brand in Europe. Our near-term goals include further European growth and opening branches on other continents. We're committed to maintaining our high standards of service and reaching more people around the world," said Hakan SEN, Chief Executive Officer at Mita Health Group.

Mita Health Group, a government-guaranteed and accredited organization from Turkish Ministry of Health, employs 50 professionals, including doctors, nurses, medical tourism experts, and support staff. As the company expands, the demand for skilled personnel is expected to grow. This growth will create more job opportunities in the countries where they open branches, contributing to local economies.

The opening of the new branch also marks an important milestone for Mita Health Group's continued growth and global presence. The company is excited to share their expertise and commitment to patient care with the people of England.

