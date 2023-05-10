

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production declined for the third successive month in March, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed Wednesday.



Industrial production fell 0.6 percent month-over-month in March, following a 0.2 percent drop in February.



Among components, both the production of consumer goods and energy fell by 1.4 percent. Intermediate goods output slid 0.4 percent over the month.



Meanwhile, output produced in the capital goods sector was 0.7 percent higher compared to a month ago.



On a yearly basis, industrial production declined 3.2 percent in March, faster than the 2.3 percent fall in the prior month.



Data showed that unadjusted industrial production fell 3.3 percent annually in March versus a 2.2 percent decline a month ago.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%! Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück! Hier klicken