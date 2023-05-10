DPI welcomes Tim Hickinbottom to the business with new position Head of Strategic Accounts

Datalec Precision Installations (DPI), a provider of world-class data centre design, supply, build and support services to deliver seamless, integrated and unified end-to-end solutions for data centre operators, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Hickinbottom as Head of Strategic Accounts.

Tim's appointment as the Head of Strategic Accounts further fortifies Datalec's dedicated client-facing team enhancing the company's overall customer engagement strategy. Tim's responsibilities will include, overseeing the firm's strategic contacts, identifying and managing relationships to help maintain DPI's reputation for 100% client retention, and reviewing its growing supply chain. An initial focus will be to review and ratify the company's vendor base, developing greater efficiencies through consolidation and business practice alignment.

Tim has extensive experience, having worked in the industry for over 40 years. From the mid 1980s through 2018, he worked in import distribution logistics within the IT sector. In his various roles he has travelled to 81 countries throughout EMEA, America and Asia Pacific. He has been fortunate to have several career highlights during this time, but he was particularly honoured to have spoken at DC Dynamics and DCW in Asia. Tim has also presented programmes to Australian audiences in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne, in addition to Mumbai, Bangalore, Indonesia and Kuala Lumpur.

"I have a saying 'Give me the opportunity to say no'," says Tim Hickinbottom, Head of Strategic Accounts. "I have been in the industry a long time and I'm keen for people to never guess or presume on my behalf that I can't do anything. I have confidence that Datalec will continue to grow robustly, and I'm honoured to be a part of the team."

About Datalec

Datalec Precision Installations delivers excellence in international data centre installations, partnering with clients to make their businesses successful while providing seamless, integrated, unified end-to-end results with a 'One Call, One Team' service. DPI's rigorous project management and supervision ensures projects are implemented to perfection the first time, every time, while mitigating risk and reducing cost for clients. DPI is focused on delivering a proactive and personal service that provides agility, flexibility and adaptability for substantial data suite construction and implementations. For more information visit: https://datalecltd.com.

