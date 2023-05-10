Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Nochmal Ad-hoc und massiver Ausbruch! 18 x Kaufen - Nicht verpassen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
10.05.2023 | 13:14
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Conference Board: You're Invited! Sustainability Summit

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / The Conference Board

Roughly half of CEOs globally say climate change is already having a significant impact on their business or will in the next 1-5 years. Moreover, CEOs identify the greatest climate change-related threats to business operations as higher costs related to energy and regulation.

Uncovering economic opportunity in the global energy transition and transitioning to greater social and environmental sustainability will require changes to business models. These trends will affect every firm.

We are delighted to share the agenda and our confirmed speakers to date for the Sustainability Summit: Thriving Amid the Global Energy Transition, (July 13 and 14, 2023) in New York City. We invite you to join us to hear the latest insights from those leading the charge toward a net-zero future.

Enter code 3BLVIP to receive $500 off
REGISTER NOW

CONFIRMED SPEAKERS TO DATE

  • Ann Tracy, Chief Sustainability Officer, Colgate-Palmolive
  • Mitrankur Majumdar, Senior Vice President and Global Head - Services, Infosys
  • Brian Singer, Managing Director & Global Head of GS SUSTAIN, Global Investment Research, Goldman Sachs
  • Mneesha Nahata, Senior Vice President, Legal & Chief Sustainability Officer, American Tower
  • Roman Kramarchuk, Head - Future Energy Analytics, S&P Global Commodity Insights
  • Kara Fulcher, Director of Sustainability, North America, Michelin
  • Louis Gritzo, Ph.D. Chief Science Officer, FM Global
  • Eloiza Domingo, Vice President, Human Resources and Chief Inclusive Diversity & Equity Officer, The Allstate Corporation
  • Hugh Welsh, General Counsel, Secretary & President, DSM North America
  • Karen Y. Johns, Chief Executive Officer, GOOD Institute
  • Zoe Beck, Director of Sustainability, HCA Healthcare
  • Brian Halweil, Strategic Associate, Astanor Ventures
  • David LeCureux, Chief Strategy Officer, HDR
  • Catherine Roggero-Lovisi, Chief Executive Officer, Modern Meadow
  • John Gibson, Vice President, External and Multicultural Affairs, Motion Picture Association
  • Tessa Recendes, Assistant Professor of Management and Organization, Penn State University
  • Edan Dionne, Vice President, Environmental, Energy and Chemical Management Programs, Corporate Environmental Affairs, IBM
  • Claudia Toussaint, Senior Vice President, Chief People and Sustainability Officer, Xylem
  • Olivia Wassenaar, Partner, Head of Sustainable Investing and Head of Natural Resources, Apollo Global Management
  • Jeffrey Whitford, Head of Global Corporate Responsibility and Life Science Branding, MilliporeSigma
  • Celeste Warren, Vice President, Global Diversity & Inclusion Center of Excellence, Merck
  • Charles Neidenbach, Lead ESG Advisor, Nasdaq
  • Peter Cherukuri, Chief Executive Officer, LeaderBoard Media
  • Alexander Heil, PhD, Senior Economist, ESF Center, The Conference Board
  • Erin McLaughlin, Senior Economist, ESF Center, The Conference Board
  • Dana M. Peterson, Chief Economist and Center Leader, Economy, Strategy & Finance, The Conference Board
  • Steve Rochlin, Founder and CEO, Impact ROI and Program Director, The Conference Board
  • Paul Washington, Executive Director, Environmental, Social & Governance Center, The Conference Board

VIEW THE LATEST AGENDA
Enter code 3BLVIP to receive $500 off

Register Now

The Conference Board, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Conference Board on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The Conference Board
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/conference-board
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Conference Board

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/753927/Youre-Invited-Sustainability-Summit-July-13--14-New-York-NY

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.