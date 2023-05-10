DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 10-May-2023

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 09/05/2023) of GBP53.64m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 09/05/2023) of GBP35.75m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 09/05/2023 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (Last price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 167.39p 21,360,000.00 Per Ordinary share (Last price) - excluding current period revenue* 163.31p Ordinary share price 171.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV 2.46% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 123.33p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 117.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (4.73)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2022 to 09/05/2023

