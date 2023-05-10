Metalite Resources Inc: Metalite Announces the Appointment of Mario A. Miranda to the Board of Directors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / Metalite Resources Inc. (CSE:METL)(OTC PINK:JNCCF)(Frankfurt:5VHA) ("Metalite" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mario A. Miranda to the Company's board of directors. Mr. Miranda replaces Michael Singer, who has stepped down to pursue other business ventures.

Mr. Miranda is a Canadian Chartered Professional Accountant with over 20 years' experience in the natural resources and energy industry. He has broad experience in corporate finance, financial reporting, regulatory and compliance. Mr. Miranda is presently the Chief Financial Officer of New Stratus Energy Inc., a TSXV-listed Oil and Gas producer. Mario has held numerous other senior positions in the resource sector including former Chief Financial Officer of Snow Lake Lithium, a Nasdaq listed lithium exploration company, interim Director of Financial Reporting and budgeting for Kinross Gold Corp. and the Chief Financial Officer of Lake Shore Gold Corp. Mr. Miranda holds a Bachelors in Economics from Concordia University, a Graduate Diploma in Accounting from McGill University and a Master's degree in Finance from Queen's University.

The appointment of Mr. Miranda is another point of execution in Metalite's strategy of building out a top-tier senior leadership team bolstered by a strong board of directors with experience in battery metals exploration. "We are very pleased to have Mario join our team at this time," said Dave Melling, CEO of Metalite. "Mario brings decades of experience in both the North American capital markets and the resource sector which will be of great benefit to the Company," Mr. Melling continued "I would also like to thank Michael Singer for his valued contributions to Metalite and wish him well in the future."

About Metalite Resources Inc.

Metalite Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mineral exploration issuer uniquely positioned to generate incremental shareholder value through its vast battery metals focused license portfolio in Liberia, West Africa and an extensive precious metals focused project portfolio in NSW, Australia. The Company has 6 Australian projects covering over 600 sq km's in NSW and includes 67 historical mines and prospects focused on Gold and Silver, along with various indicator minerals that occur along with these precious metals.With the recent acquisition of Next Generation Resources with over 3,200 sq. km of land position in Liberia, the Company has amassed a set of 7 highly prospective licenses that show evidence of high-potential mineralization containing various lucrative metals, including Lithium, REEs, Cobalt, Nickel, Copper, Zinc, Aluminium and Gold.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historic fact, that address activities, events or developments that Metalite believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate, "expect," and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may," "will," "can," "should," "could," or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations or beliefs of Metalite based on information currently available to Metalite. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of Metalite to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on Metalite. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to successfully complete financings, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, production rates varying from estimates, changes in world mineral commodity markets, changes in equity markets, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, imprecision in resource estimates, success of future development initiatives, competition, operating performance of facilities, environmental and safety risks, delays in obtaining or failure to obtain tenure to properties and/or necessary permits and approvals, and other development and operating risks. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Metalite disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although Metalite believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

